PGA Institute and Golf Australia collaborate on offering for High Performance members - PGA of Australia

Athletes in Golf Australia’s High Performance Program have been given a new opportunity to study at the PGA Institute to secure their future in the golf industry, whether that is on the course or not.

The High Performance Program is designed to guide the country’s brightest junior golfers on their long-term development as players, and this new collaboration will ensure that development continues even if athletes decide not to pursue becoming a professional golfer.

General Manager – High Performance Brad James is excited for this new educational pathway for athletes in the program.

“Aligning with the PGA Institute will provide our athletes with the knowledge and skills to remain actively involved in the sport, whether they wish to compete at the highest level or not,” he said.

“It’s another significant step forward that we will be able to continue to support our athletes in their future careers.

“We will be encouraging the High Performance members to consider studying at the PGA Institute in addition to working on their game and development as athletes.”

The courses on offer to high performance athletes include both the Diploma of Golf Management and Diploma of Sport, as well as a suite of Micro credentials comprising Golf Athlete Essentials, Brand and Stakeholder Management, and Golf Management.

By taking the opportunity to study at the PGA Institute, the High Performance Program members will open up a myriad of internal and external pathways.

The internal pathways within the PGA of Australia are unlocked through accumulating credits towards the academic component of the Membership Pathway Program.

Externally, athletes can open pathways to higher education partners of the PGA Institute including scholarships to Torrens University, as well as credits for courses at Holmesglen TAFE, Deakin, Griffith and Victoria universities.

As well as the educational and future-proofing benefits, PGA General Manager for Membership and Education Geoff Stewart said there are further advantages to study.

“Research indicates that the combination of sport and study is both helpful and important in the overall development of the athlete in a range of sports, and it’s pleasing that golf can now make this available in Australia,” he said.

“In addition to future off-course job outcomes following the conclusion of a playing career, study can also assist with enhancing transferable competencies such as leadership, commitment, goal setting, prioritisation and planning – skills that will improve practice and on-course performance.

“This new collaboration means that high performance golfers don’t need to neglect their education – they can combine performance development and success with a range of study options.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Golf Australia to provide Australia’s next generation of high-performance golfers a program that complements the on-course development and achievements of the players with off-course success”.

If High Performance members choose to take this opportunity at the PGA Institute, Golf Australia will financially invest a considerable percentage of the study costs.

Click HERE to find out more information about the PGA Institute.