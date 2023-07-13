PGA Careers in Golf Open Day 2023: your first step to a career you love - PGA of Australia

The PGA Careers in Golf Open Day will return this year, showcasing everything a career in golf has to offer.

The Golf Learning Hub at Sandhurst will again open its doors on September 23 to highlight the PGA’s education offerings.

However you want your career in golf to look, the PGA Institute, the Membership Pathway Program and the PGA Academy are here to make it happen.

This year’s open day will provide you with an insight into each of the educational offerings and will also allow you to experience the fantastic facilities on offer for students at the Learning Hub.

By attending, you will also have the opportunity to speak with past and current students and get a sense of where these educational programs can take you.

PGA INSTITUTE

Offering Australia’s ONLY Diploma of Golf Management, the PGA Institute provides an unrivalled golf-education program. It combines golf management, business and practical golf training to leave graduates best-placed to thrive in their own golfing career.

At the open day, you will have the chance to chat to past and current students, who are setting themselves up for success at the PGA Institute.

What can I study?

MEMBERSHIP PATHWAY PROGRAM

One of the world’s most respected golf training programs, the Membership Pathway (MPP) provides a valuable platform to attain the training and education required to become a PGA Professional – Australia’s accredited experts in golf.

For anyone keen to turn their passion for golf into a rewarding career in the industry, the MPP provides real-life skills in the workplace, in addition to undertaking a nationally recognised diploma.

At the Open Day, you will meet:

PGA of Australia Training and Education team who can outline your path to full PGA Membership through the MPP

Current MPP Associates who will share their experiences of the program and how it is setting them up for success in golf

PGA ACADEMY

The PGA Academy boasts a high quality team of PGA qualified coaches and the latest in golf performance technology to take your game to the next level. In addition to coaching services, the PGA Academy offers the Golf Performance Program and the Train Like A Tour Program.

At the Open Day you can…

Have a hit in the brand new PGA Academy TrackMan Simulators based at the PGA Golf Learning Hub

Meet accredited PGA coaches and learn how the PGA Academy can help elevate your game.

Talk to current students completing various PGA Academy programs

If you are thinking about coming along to the open day, RSVP now.

We look forward to seeing you on September 23, as you come and learn how to tee up your career in golf!

The PGA Golf Learning Hub is based at Sandhurst Club, 75 Sandhurst Blvd, Sandhurst VIC 3977