PGA announces inaugural Women in Golf Scholarship recipients - PGA of Australia

Six aspiring female PGA Professionals from throughout Australia have been named as the inaugural recipients of the Women in Golf Scholarship Fund.

Hailing from regions as diverse as the Northern Territory, Orange in the New South Wales Central West and Adelaide, six women have each been granted a PGA Women in Golf scholarship. The scholarships will support these women to continue their golf education and pursue a career in golf.

Launched in 2021, the PGA’s Women in Golf Scholarship Fund’s goal is to increase the number of female PGA Professionals across the breadth of the golf industry. The PGA owns and operates three education divisions which collectively offer workforce development programs, tertiary education and performance coaching, providing a platform for PGA students to gain varied and valuable training.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said removing barriers to accessing further education will help more women engage in careers in golf.

“The PGA of Australia is determined to foster the next generation of PGA Members with a real focus on creating new female PGA Professionals,” said Kirkman.

“We congratulate Jade Longstaff, Sarka Seifertova, Acacia Curtis, Danae Royal, Aleisha Weidmann and Renee La Ferlita on being the inaugural recipients of the Women in Golf scholarships and we look forward to seeing where a career in golf takes each of these women.

“A career in golf is for anyone, no matter gender or background. If you are passionate about golf then we want to help foster that passion through a proven education pathway model.

“The Women in Golf Scholarship Fund is not only about opening up pathways to new female PGA Professionals but also helping to elevate our current female members into leadership roles within golf. We are confident that these scholarships will achieve exactly that.

“We’d like to thank our partners who came on board to help make the Women in Golf Scholarship Fund a reality. Shared values and a real commitment to growing women’s participation across the golf industry made partnering with ISPS Handa, Acushnet, Callaway and TaylorMade to deliver the Women in Golf Scholarship Fund an easy decision for all.”

Renee La Ferlita (pictured) is a passionate golfer who will now be able to undertake the Diploma of Golf Management in person at the PGA’s Learning Hub at Sandhurst in Melbourne’s south-east.

“I played a lot of golf as a junior but slowly moved out of the game and as I got older life got busy,” La Ferlita explained.

“During the pandemic I really started to think about life and what I wanted to do and what made me happy and it was really clear that golf was it.

“I’d really love to become a coach and get more women and kids into the game. I think golf builds character and teaches you so much about life. It teaches you patience and how to manage your emotions.

“I have two beautiful nephews who I am trying to get into the game. It’s so good to see kids playing golf and I hope I can get my nephews more involved, because there’s something really special about golf.”

Danae Royal is another recipient of the Women in Golf Scholarship. A mum of four, Danae has been passionate about golf since she first started playing as a junior and is on the path to becoming a Full Vocational member with the PGA of Australia.

“My dream is to become a coach and, through being a female working in the golf industry, get a lot more women into golf. Whether they want to be competitive or do it for fun or simply love the social element,” said Royal.

“I was pretty surprised and equally stoked to be told I had received the scholarship and I’m incredibly grateful to the PGA of Australia for the opportunity.

“I am returning to the Membership Pathway Program after having my son. He is now three and I feel like I’ve now got time to follow my dreams.

“I hope that by being a woman working in a male-dominated industry I can help open the door for other women and help them feel comfortable to get into golf.”

The PGA Women in Golf Scholarship Fund has several funding opportunities available throughout the year with applications set to open again in September.