PGA and ALPG join forces for The Players Series

The PGA and ALPG join forces to create new innovative tournament series

The PGA and ALPG are excited to announce a world-first joint tournament partnership called The Players Series.

The Players Series will see the creation of new events on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and ALPG Tour schedule where both men and women will compete in the same field for the same prize purse with one Order of Merit.

The Player Series will also look to the future of amateur golf by including juniors to the weekend play to rub shoulders with the professionals.

The Players Series’ primary goal is to provide quality playing opportunities and genuine pathways for Australia’s next generation of male and female professionals that complement the existing events on both tours.

We cannot wait to share with you more information.