Percy within three at Senior PGA - PGA of Australia

Victorian Cameron Percy will need to call upon his Round 1 heroics to drag himself back into contention at the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.

Needing to hit a provisional ball off the tee on his way to an opening bogey in Round 3 was the worst possible start for Percy, who would drop further shots at two and three to lose the share of the lead with which he began the day.

Troubled by a back injury that was exacerbated in Round 2, the 51-year-old righted the ship with birdies at four and seven yet turned 3-over after back-to-back bogeys at eight and nine.

The response was again swift with birdies at the par-3 10th and par-5 11th but further dropped shots at 12, 13 and the par-4 18th would see Percy post 4-over 76 and fall into a tie for 12th at 2-under par.

A congested leaderboard will see Percy start the final round just three strokes back of the lead, major champions Retief Goosen (68) and Angel Cabrera (70) tied with Jason Caron (71) and Phillip Archer (71) at 5-under par.

Percy’s 67 in Round 1 remains the low round of the tournament and gives the 2005 Victorian PGA champion hope of a maiden PGA TOUR Champions win in one of the year’s five senior majors.

Mark Hensby’s 1-under 71 was the best of the Australasian contingent on day three, elevating the New South Welshman into a tie for 19th and within five strokes of the lead.

Australasian scores

T12 Cameron Percy 67-71-76—214

T19 Mark Hensby 71-74-71—216

T27 Scott Hend 70-74-74—218

T38 Steven Alker (NZ) 75-73-72—220

T38 Brendan Jones 71-74-75—220

T47 Richard Green 71-76-74—221

T58 Andre Stolz 73-73-78—224

T58 Mick Smith 72-73-79—224

MC Rod Pampling 72-78—150

MC Stuart Appleby 70-81—151

MC David Bransdon 72-79—151

MC Michael Wright 75-78—153

MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 77-81—158

Photo: Courtesy PGA of America