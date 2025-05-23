Percy holds on to share of lead at Senior PGA - PGA of Australia

He admittedly left a few cards on the table yet Victorian Cameron Percy did enough in Round 2 to retain a share of the lead at the Senior PGA Championship in Maryland.

The combination of Congressional Country Club’s demanding test and gusty winds kept scores largely in check on day two, just six players breaking 70.

Two of those were Fijian Vijay Singh and Korea’s YE Yang, the pair of major champions joining Percy in the 36-hole lead at 6-under par with rounds of 4-under 68.

Two-under through nine holes on Friday, Percy dropped shots at 10 and 15 before making birdie on 18 for a round of 1-under 71 to keep a hold on top spot.

He could have maintained the solo lead but let birdie chances slip at par 5s either side of the turn.

“I missed out on birdieing nine and 11 which would have given me a nice little buffer there,” Percy conceded.

“I didn’t get up-and-down on nine. Ten, I hit a terrible shot and didn’t get up-and-down and then I three-putted 11, which was a really tough pin.

“Then I had a good chance on 12 and it spun off.

“I could have put a bit of a gap on them, but I didn’t. But that’s golf.”

Tied for 21st a year ago, the 51-year-old had a limited preparation this week due to injury.

Percy hopes to use the benefit of a late-early draw to give his body the best chance of holding up over the weekend.

“I was pretty happy with the draw when I saw it,” said Percy, who tweaked his back when he slipped on a rock on Sunday.

“I’ll go to the physio and he can put me together.

“I hit a 5-iron into 16, and I hit it on the 14th green and tweaked something.

“I’ll have to go to the physios and see what they can do for that.”

Percy was one of seven Australians along with Kiwi Steven Alker to finish two rounds inside the cut-line of 5-over.

Perhaps most notably was the performance of Wiscon-based PGA Professional Mick Smith.

Hailing from Sydney and making the cut at the Senior PGA for the second consecutive year, Smith has shot rounds of 72-73 to be 1-over and tied for 31st alongside fellow Aussies Mark Hensby and Brendan Jones.

Australasian scores

T1 Cameron Percy 67-71—138

T22 Scott Hend 70-74—144

T31 Mark Hensby 71-74—145

T31 Mick Smith 72-73—145

T31 Brendan Jones 71-74—145

T42 Andre Stolz 73-73—146

T49 Richard Green 71-76—147

T61 Steven Alker (NZ) 75-73—148

MC Rod Pampling 72-78—150

MC Stuart Appleby 70-81—151

MC David Bransdon 72-79—151

MC Michael Wright 75-78—153

MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 77-81—158

