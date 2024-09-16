Pehlic early leader at WA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

In-form Royal Fremantle Associate Azer Pehlic will take a two-stroke lead into day two of the ADH Club Car WA PGA Associate Championship presented by Acushnet at Wembley Golf Course in Perth.

A winner of PGA Open Matches at Melville Glades and Marylands in the past month, Pehlic opened with a superb 5-under 67 on Monday to sit two shots clear of fellow West Australians Aaron Dobson (Marangaroo Golf Course) and Arno Madel (Seaview GC) who both signed for rounds of 3-under 69.

With $10,000 in prize money on offer, top Associates from Victoria and New South Wales have made the trip to WA but it was the locals, led by Pehlic, who came to the fore on day one.

Out in the first group of the day, Pehlic dropped a shot at the par-5 first but responded in brilliant fashion, making three straight birdies to set the pace up front.

“I made a quick bounce-back birdie on two so that was really, really good,” said Pehlic.

“Hit it to about 20 feet and then drained the putt and pretty much did the same for the next two holes.”

There was another bogey at the long par-4 fifth but a birdie at nine and eagle at the par-5 11th once again made Pehlic the man to catch.

His third and final bogey of the round came at the par-4 12th but his strategy to place a premium on positioning off the tee paid dividends with further birdies at 15 and 17.

“Just put the ball in play was my main mindset,” said Pehlic. “Make sure I’ve given myself an opportunity to hit a good approach shot.

“Most of the time it did work and then if I did hit it in the bush, just make sure I take my medicine if it’s in a rough spot.

“Controlling the bads over trying to really capitalise on the goods was really good about my game so happy with that.”

With players to complete 36 holes on Tuesday, Pehlic is adamant that his strategy of controlled aggression won’t change.

“Don’t take my foot off the pedal,” is Pehlic’s plan.

“I’m a pretty aggressive player, so just try and attack every pin like I normally do and try to go as low as I can.”

Round 2 begins at 6:20am AWST on Tuesday followed by a quick turnaround for Round 3 commencing at 11:32am local time.

Round 1 scores