Peake wins historic Karratha Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Left-hander Ryan Peake achieved a career first and set a new course record in taking out the Bennco Group Karratha Pro-Am by three strokes at Karratha Country Club.

A project eight years in the making, Karratha Country Club last year completed a course redesign by Richard Chamberlain, the 29-strong field playing the 18 grass greens for the first time in the long history of the Karratha Pro-Am.

Major sponsor Bennco bolstered the prize money from $11,000 in 2022 to $20,000 and Peake took full advantage.

One of the form players of the WA Swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, Peake plundered seven birdies in his first nine holes in a round of 5-under 68 and a breakthrough win.

Bogeys at eight and nine brought Peake back to the field somewhat but he steadied with birdies at each of his final two holes, 12 and 13, to finish comfortably clear of Jarred McCosh (71) and Simon Houston (71).

Winner Ryan Peake with major sponsors from Bennco Group and Karratha Country Club Captain,

Ken Willcocks (second from right).

Given the changes to the golf course make Peake’s 68 a new course record, a mark those who return in 2024 will have firmly in their sights.

Adding to the excitement at this year’s Karratha Pro-Am were novelties on every hole and a $10,000 hole-in-one prize that kept players keenly interested in every shot throughout the warm, sunny afternoon.

Players now head two hours north to Port Hedland for this weekend’s $30,000 Roy Hill Golf Classic Pro-Am on the distinctive red sand scrapes of Port Hedland Golf Club.

