Pampling scrambles to second on Champions Tour - PGA of Australia

A perfect display of short game scrambling has put Rod Pampling in position to push for a second PGA TOUR Champions title at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.

Seeking his third consecutive win, Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker opened with bogey-free 64 to take a two-stroke lead over Pampling (66), Jerry Kelly (66) and Stephen Ames (66), a second Australian Mark Hensby (67) in a five-way tie for fifth.

Winner of the Boeing Classic two years ago, Pampling matched his low round of the season thanks in no small part to his work around the greens.

The 53-year-old was a perfect five-from-five in scrambling in Round 1 at Wakonda Golf Course in Des Moines which included a sand save at the par-3 second, his 11th hole of the day.

Birdies at 11 and 12 were a nice way to generate early momentum, Pampling turning in 3-under thanks to a birdie at the par-5 15th.

Crucial par saves at 16, two, three and four held Pampling’s score together through the middle part of the round, coming home with birdies at five, eight and nine to keep Stricker within sight.

Like Pampling, Hensby was a perfect five-from-five in scrambling as he seeks a second PGA TOUR Champions Tour title of the year.

Winner in a playoff over Charlie Wi at the Invited Celebrity Classic in April, Hensby did the bulk of his scoring on the back nine.

One-under through 11 and struggling to find the fairway off the tee – he hit just four of 14 all day – Hensby went on a tear late, picking up shots at 12, 13, 15 and 17 to put himself in contention once again.

David McKenzie’s 2-under 70 was the next best of the Aussies, John Senden and Richard Green both posting even-par rounds of 72.

At the Korn Ferry Tour’s UNC Health Championship, West Australian Curtis Luck (68-67) is in a tie for 17th and the only Aussie to make the cut, six shots back of 36-hole leader Kyle Westmoreland (63-66).

Anthony Quayle and Brendan Jones are both inside the top 20 as the Japan Golf Tour Championship completes a weather-affected second round while a disastrous back nine saw Adam Scott fall from contention at The Memorial in Ohio.

Tied for fifth and 4-under par, double bogeys at 12 and 13 and bogeys at 16 and 18 saw the Queenslander fall to a tie for 44th at 1-over par. He and Kiwi Ryan Fox (77-70) were the only Australasian players to progress to the final two rounds.