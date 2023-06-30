Pampling on top at US Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Patience and putts. That’s the formula Rod Pampling employed to earn a two-stroke lead after day one of the US Senior Open at SentryWorld in Wisconsin.

Seeking to join Graham Marsh (1997) as the only Australians to claim the US Senior Open, Pampling’s opening round of 3-under 68 was the best of the day by two, major champions David Toms and Retief Goosen tied for second with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Mike Small after rounds of 1-under 70.

Tied for fourth four weeks ago at the Principal Charity Classic, Pampling has finished tied for 22nd and tied for 12th in his past two starts. When the putts started to drop on Thursday, he knew a low round was on offer.

“The putting was really solid,” said Pampling, who ranked second in putts per green in regulation in Round 1.

“It’s been good for a month or so. Not a surprise, but just to be able to actually see the lines as well as I was today was good.

“I said to our caddie, we’ve just got to be patient. The way we’re playing it, very simple on the range, just working with the coach, and just keeping it as simple as we can.

“Not trying to stress too much and just play the golf course as it comes to you.”

Solid day for Rod Pampling 👏



An opening 68 secures the clubhouse lead at @SentryWorld. #USSeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/oQf8an2wJe — USGA (@USGA) June 29, 2023

Victorian Richard Green is also inside the top five after an even par 71 while Wisconsin-based Aussie Mick Smith impressed in his debut in elite company, tied for 30th after a 3-over 74.

Mark Hensby (75) is one shot further back in a tie for 42nd alongside Kiwi Steven Alker while Stuart Appleby (76) is in a tie for 66th.

At the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry Min Woo Lee is the best of the Aussies, tied for 54th after an even-par 72 in Round 1.

Rhein Gibson and Curtis Luck are both tied for 11th after Round 1 of the Memorial Health Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and former champion Cam Davis is five strokes off the lead after the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA TOUR.