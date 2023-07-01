Pampling endures horror day at US Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Rod Pampling has fallen from contention following a horror third round at the US Senior Open in Wisconsin.

Paired with 11-time senior major champion Bernhard Langer in the final group at SentryWorld on Saturday, Pampling tumbled to a tie for 20th through 54 holes with a third round of 8-over 79.

Victorian Richard Green (3-under 68) is level with Pampling at 6-over for the championship, one of only 10 players to break 70 on day three as Langer moved two strokes clear of Jerry Kelly (68) with local favourite Steve Stricker (68) third a further stroke back.

One-over through three holes on Saturday, Pampling’s championship hopes suffered a fatal blow early in the front nine.

A triple bogey at the par-4 fourth was followed by a double bogey at the par-5 fifth, a bogey at the par-4 ninth closing out a front nine of 7-over 42.

He steadied the ship somewhat, his only bogey of the back nine coming at the par-3 16th.

Green was 1-under through 16 holes of his third round before birdies at his final two holes elevated him up the leaderboard.

Trailing South Africa’s Jbe Kruger by six shots, Anthony Quayle (66) is tied for eighth heading into the final round of the Sega Sammy Cup on the Japan Golf Tour, Matt Jones (70), Marc Leishman (71) and Cameron Smith (72) are all tied for ninth at LIV Golf Valderrama, Cam Davis (69) is tied for 17th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Curtis Luck (64) is tied for 22nd at the Memorial Health Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.