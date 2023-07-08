Page turns it on at Virginia Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Former teenage prodigy Nathan Page has made an immediate impact on the professional game with a stunning three-stroke win at the Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am at Virginia Golf Club.

A scratch golfer at The National Golf Club at just 13 years of age, Page won the Dunes Medal late last year and then secured his PGA Tour of Australasia card at Qualifying School at Moonah Links in April.

He chose to stay amateur and play the Australian Interstate Teams Matches in May before turning professional and joining the Queensland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

He was tied for third at the Pioneer Valley Pro-Am but put it all together in a round of 9-under 62 at Virginia to upstage some of the biggest names on the Australasian Tour.

Coached by Tim Wood, the 20-year-old finished three clear of Jake McLeod (65) and Andrew Campbell (65) followed by Will Bruyeres (66) in fourth and Michael Sim (67), Jack Munro (67), Ryan Peake (67), Chris Wood (67) and James Grierson (67) sharing fifth.

“I feel like my game has been there but I just haven’t gotten the results. All the putts dropped today and everything kind of went my way which was nice. I feel like I was due so it was nice,” said Page, who banked $4,939 for his victory.

Even par through his first five holes, it was an extraordinary run of birdies once Page got going.

Starting with a two at the par-3 12th, Page made six birdies in the space of eight holes before finishing with three straight to secure the win, crediting an early par save for the momentum he carried through the rest of his round.

“On my fourth hole, which was the 10th, I drained a 20-footer for par to stay even,” Page revealed.

“After that I got it going a little bit. That was the best save of the day and I had to drain a lot of putts to shoot 9-under so all of those ones kept the momentum going as well.

“There are still definitely some areas in my game I need to work on. I’ll get to that and hopefully get my game right. This 5k will definitely help me to get to those tournaments and be able to compete. Super grateful.”

Although he had to settle for a share of second, Andrew Campbell delivered one of the day’s highlights, holing his second shot for an albatross at the 444-metre par-5 13th.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series remains in Brisbane for the inaugural Brisbane Pro-Am at The Brisbane Golf Club on Monday, leading up to the $70,000 Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am starting Thursday.

