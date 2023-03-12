Ormsby earns fourth Asian Tour title in playoff - PGA of Australia

A final round of 65 and a birdie at the first playoff hole has secured South Australian Wade Ormsby a fourth Asian Tour title at the International Series Thailand in Hua Hin.

The 42-year-old had the chance to win in regulation at Black Mountain Golf Club but his putt from 15 feet failed to drop.

Par was enough to match Chonlatit Chuenboonngam’s clubhouse mark of 20-under and held up as the final groups completed their rounds.

The pair returned to the 18th tee for the sudden-death playoff where Ormsby this time converted from 12 feet and then watched on as Chuenboonngam’s birdie putt from eight feet slid by the hole.

Ormsby’s last victory was the Hong Kong Open in January 2020 and he credited his work with new coach Grant Field for his return to the winner’s circle.

“I can’t believe I am here,” said Ormsby.

“I had a tough week down in New Zealand last week (at the New Zealand Open).

“I was so annoyed with myself as I knew I was playing well.

“I worked so hard with my coach Grant Field.

“I am so stoked.”

.@wadeormsby 🇦🇺 seals his fourth Asian Tour victory at the 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 after making a birdie on the first extra hole! ⛳#ISthailand #InternationalSeries #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/DFnGTVl08O — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) March 12, 2023

The U$2 million event was wide open on the final day with dozens of players in with a chance before Ormsby and Chonlatit edged ahead.

Korean Yeongsu Kim (66) and Micah Lauren Shin (67) from the United States tied for third one shot back while another Aussie, Kevin Yuan (67), ended the week outright fifth.

Ormsby started the day two behind the leaders but made his move on the front nine.

As all four leaders quickly fell away, Ormsby raced up the leaderboard with birdies on two, four, five, six and nine to go out in five-under-par 31. He dropped his only shot of the day on 11 but bounced back with birdies on 12, 13 and 16.

He had a chance to win in normal time but missed a 15-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole.

“I hit a good putt, but it didn’t turn right, the grain was hard off the left,” Ormsby added.

“It didn’t go in; all you can do is try and hit a good putt.

“I got a little bit unlucky on the playoff hole to find the bunker, but I holed the 12-footer when it mattered.

“I’m just so happy to have won an International Series event especially here at Black Mountain, I love the place.”

Victorian Zach Murray had started the final round with a share of the lead but a bogey on one and a triple bogey at the par-4 fourth effectively ended his championship hopes.

He showed impressive resilience to play the final 13 holes in five-under par to close with a one-under 71 and a tie for 12th.

Andrew Dodt shot 70 on Sunday to earn a share of 22nd while Sydney’s John Lyras closed with even-par 72 to finish tied for 27th.