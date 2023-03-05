Ogilvy eyeing rare PGA TOUR top-10 in Puerto Rico - PGA of Australia

Victorian Geoff Ogilvy is within reach of a first PGA TOUR top-10 in more than six years heading into the final round of the Puerto Rico Open.

Now based primarily in Melbourne, Ogilvy has made only irregular starts on the PGA TOUR since 2018 yet when the dust comes off the clubs his silky swing remains competitive at the highest level.

Following a missed cut at TPS Victoria which he hosts at Rosebud Country Club, Ogilvy made the cut at both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Honda Classic but has elevated his game in Puerto Rico.

Tied for 11th through two rounds, Ogilvy made his way inside the top 10 but stumbled late in his round of two-under 72.

Back-to-back birdies at four and five gave Ogilvy a sniff of the top five on the leaderboard, moving to three-under with a birdie on 10.

A bogey at 14 and double bogey on 15 saw him fall to even par on his round before birdies on 17 and 18 elevated him back into a tie for 10th by day’s end.

Not since the Shriners Children’s Hospital Open in November 2016 has Ogilvy logged a top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR and he will start the final round eight shots back of Colombian Nico Echavarria.

Fellow veteran Greg Chalmers was the only other Aussie to advance to the weekend, tied for 54th through 54 holes with a third round of one-under 71.

Another Aussie major champion made a big move at the PGA TOUR’s feature event this week, the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

The winner in 2016, Jason Day shot three-under 69 in difficult conditions on Saturday to climb 29 spots and into a tie for 12th and six shots off the lead.

As Day surged Adam Scott slid down the leaderboard, a three-over 75 resulting in a fall from ninth to a tie for 31st. Two shots further back at one-over for the tournament are Aaron Baddeley (73) and Kiwi Ryan Fox (71).

As Ogilvy seeks to add to his list of career top-10s, West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley has recorded her first on the Ladies European Tour.

Making her tour debut at the Joburg Ladies Open in South Africa, Rudgeley recovered from a double bogey on the opening hole of the final round to shoot two-under 71 and finish tied for eighth, five shots back of the winner, Lily May Humphreys of England.

Hannah Green and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko are tied for 15th midway through the final round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore while Stuart Appleby and Mark Hensby are both in a share of 10th with one round to play of the Cologuard Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions.