NVW2025: Celebrating our volunteers in golf - PGA of Australia

Close to six million Australians volunteer their time within local communities across the country, helping to create stronger and healthier environments, and this National Volunteer Week we celebrate those who donate their time to golf.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of Australian Golf, with around 30,000 donating their time and skills to ensure that our sport can be enjoyed by the 3.8 million Australians who played golf in the past year.

More than 1600 volunteers helped deliver successful Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia seasons this summer.

There were also more than 50 volunteers who assisted at professional and elite amateur events as Tournament Support Officials, helping with refereeing, registration, course set-up, and more.

With more than 30 professional events this past summer, volunteers were required across the country, and they answered the call at every stop.

Volunteers are the backbone of Australian Golf and the success and growth of our sport would not be possible without them.

Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia would like to say, “Three Cheers For Volunteers!”