NSW Open Regional Qualifying set to roll across state - PGA of Australia

The NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series, a series of six $50,000 36-hole tournaments across the State, is ready to roll.

In a boost to the economies of several important regional centres across NSW, the tournaments also provide an opportunity for Australia’s best up-and-coming talent to secure their place in the 2025 Ford NSW Open.



This year’s series will kick off at Teven Valley, with formalities beginning on July 24. The pro-am will be followed by 36 holes of championship golf on the 25th and 26th.

The second stop will be Lismore Workers from July 27-29, followed by South West Rocks Country Club from July 30 to August 1.

The North Coast Open at Coffs Harbour will host the fourth tournament from August 4 to 6 in what should be an exciting finale of almost two weeks of golf.

After a brief break, the series heads to Catalina Club Batemans Bay for the penultimate tournament from September 17-19, eventually concluding at Queanbeyan Golf Club from September 21-23.

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said six regional centres should receive a timely economic boost again.

“The NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series brings plenty of much-needed dollars to regional New South Wales,” Mr. Fraser said. “Competitors are in town for up to three nights at each centre, filling motels, eating at restaurants, and enjoying some of the State’s best hospitality.”

“Not only do locals witness some of Australia’s best golfers, but the tournaments are a significant economic boost for the surrounding areas,” Mr. Fraser added.

Pathway to Glory

With a $50,000 purse on offer at each (professionals only), the top three placegetters (professional or amateur not otherwise already qualified) at each tournament will also secure a start in the Ford NSW Open, played over 72 holes from November 13-16 at the Vintage Golf Club in the NSW Hunter Valley.



Ripper GC’s Lucas Herbert won last year’s Ford NSW Open at Murray Downs in fantastic fashion by three shots from his Ripper GC teammate and former Open Champion Cameron Smith, Sydneysider Alex Simpson, and Branxton’s Corey Lamb.

The Regional Qualifying Series has become a popular addition to the Australian domestic golf scene, with many of the country’s top players participating.

Graeme Phillipson, General Manager of Operations, Golf NSW, said the six-tournament $300,000 series would again bring several of the sport’s best golfers to regional NSW.

“All of the tournament fields contain some fantastic names,” Mr. Phillipson said.

“Players like Jordan Zunic, a former New Zealand Open Champion, Marcus Fraser, who represented Australia at the Rio Olympics, and Deyen Lawson, a regular on the Asian Tour, are all competing over the next few weeks.”

Defending his title at the North Coast Open is Queenslander Brett Rankin, who used his victory last year to springboard himself onto the Asian Tour for 2025.

“Results like his regional qualification and his subsequent win in the World Sand Greens title certainly helped Brett to one of his best years on tour,” Mr. Philipson added.

Ford NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series Schedule:

Teven Valley: July 24-26

Lismore Workers: July 27-29

South West Rocks Country Club: July 30 – August 1

Coffs Harbour – North Coast Open: August 4-6

Catalina Club Batemans Bay – South Coast Open: September 17-19

Queanbeyan Golf Club: September 21-23.



The Ford NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series is proudly supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

