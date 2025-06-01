New date, new sponsor for Qld PGA Associate Championship  - PGA of Australia

The Queensland PGA Associate Championship will take place at Windaroo Lakes Golf Course for the seventh straight year but in a new spot on the calendar and with a new title sponsor.

Moving from its traditional date in October, the 72-hole 2025 Zigcrete Queensland PGA Associate Championship starts Monday, June 2 and will draw Associates currently undertaking the PGA of Australia’s Membership Pathway Program from across Australia to the City of Logan.

With the support of Brisbane-based concreting company Zigcrete, this year’s championship boasts minimum total prize money of $47,500 and has become one of the most prestigious tournaments for those on the path to becoming a PGA Professional.

In his final year of the Membership Pathway Program (MPP) at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club, Jack Wright will return to defend the title that he won in dramatic fashion last year but face stiff opposition from fellow Queenslanders and interstate players alike.

Damon Stephenson, Wade Edwards and Dylan Knox are other strong contenders from Queensland, Victoria’s hopes will be led by Lachlan Chamberlain and Ryan Isherwood while Thomas Heaton, Ho Tae Kim and Lachlan Tisma are expected to feature from New South Wales.

With close to 100 aspiring professionals set to tee it up for the richest purse in the tournament’s history, City of Logan Mayor Jon Raven is thrilled that the tournament will be held in the region for the seventh year in succession.

“The City of Logan is a great place to live, work and play which means it’s also an amazing location to host the Queensland PGA Associate Championship,” Mayor Raven said.

“We love having this event in Logan and want to keep it here for as long as we can.

“Windaroo Lakes Golf Course is a great course from the tee to the green which is why it’s able to attract this high-profile competition here.

“I’m sure the 2025 event will be action-packed, and I wish all the players success on the course.”

Given the flooding that the course sustained in the aftermath of Cyclone Alfred in March, PGA Membership Services Coordinator for Queensland and the Northern Territory, Mark Weir, paid tribute to the course staff at Windaroo Lakes to get the course ready for a June hosting.

“The event has been held in October in the past so it’s been an amazing effort from Course Superintendent Daniel Stack and his team to get the course to get the course back in such great condition after Cyclone Alfred,” said Weir.

“The Queensland PGA Associate Championship has made Windaroo Lakes and the City of Logan its home in recent years and, with the support of Zigcrete, we’re thrilled to increase total prize money on offer once again.”

When the tournament nears its conclusion on Thursday, June 5, all attention will turn to the final four holes at Windaroo Lakes.

The party hole at the par-3 15th will bring the energy while the par-5 16th – affectionately known as ‘Snake Gully’ for the water that winds its way down the left – will bring the drama.

Field