PGA Legends Tour announces Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia as Official Charity Partner - PGA of Australia

The PGA Legends Tour is proud to announce Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Australia as its official charity partner

Since opening its first House in Australia in 1981, RMHC has provided vital support to families with ill or injured children.

In 2024 alone, RMHC supported more than 69,000 families across the country with accommodation and other essential services that ease the burden during some of life’s most difficult moments.

This partnership will see funds raised at PGA Legends Tour events go directly towards supporting families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses nationwide. Many of these families are in towns and cities featured on the PGA Legends Tour schedule, strengthening the local impact of this initiative.

The PGA Legends Tour players will donate a percentage of total prizemoney to RMHC and encourage its host venues to promote the charity and take donations on the day of events.

PGA Legends Tour co-ordinator Andy Rogers said the Tour and its members were delighted to welcome RMHC as its charity partner.

“It’s a privilege to team up with partner with RMHC Australia, a charity that plays a crucial role in the lives of so many Australian families,” he said.

“Our members are passionate about giving back, and this partnership allows us to make a real difference to families going through unimaginable challenges.

“As we travel the country, we constantly hear first-hand how RMHC has helped families stay together and close to their child’s healthcare needs. It’s a meaningful connection for us, and we’re proud to support their work through our events”

Barbara Ryan, CEO of RMHC Australia, welcomed the partnership and praised the PGA Legends Tour’s commitment

“We are thrilled to partner with the PGA Legends Tour,” she said. “Their support will directly help us continue to provide essential support to families during their most challenging times.

“Together, we can ensure that families can stay close to their children and focused on what matters most – their health and recovery.”

This partnership reflects a shared mission to improve health outcomes and support families across Australia, uniting sport and charity for a cause that touches thousands of lives each year.