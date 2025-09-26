Murray back to his roots at World Sand Greens - PGA of Australia

He returned to his roots and rediscovered his love of the game so expect Zach Murray to feel right at home at the World Sand Greens Championship starting Saturday at Binalong Community Club.

The village of Binalong in the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales has a population a tick over 500 but will welcome a field of 95 professional and amateur golfers for the second straight year.

There is an international flavour to this year’s event with players from Scotland and America in addition to players from across the country who are regulars on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia, Murray has reverted to some old ways in pursuit of his first win since the 2019 New Zealand Open.

Playing out of the Thurgoona Country Club Resort just on the New South Wales side of the border with Victoria, Murray has begun flooding his social channels with expeditions to country courses.

He has popped in at Mount Beauty Golf Club, Bright Country Golf Club and a host of others along the Murray River, clearing his wind while expanding his creativity, creativity that is a necessity at Binalong.

“Honestly just trust what I’ve done, trust the work that I’ve put into try and get back to the way that I grew up playing,” said Murray.

“I’ve just been on the golf course pretty much for the last three months. I’ve hardly really analysed too much about my game. I just wanted to have a fresh start this year.

“This is going to be my seventh year as a pro. I’ve learned a lot and sometimes when you’re chasing your tail, you don’t let those life lessons actually come through.

“I feel like I’ve managed to find a way to calm myself and then get myself up when I need to. It’s been good. It’s working.

“Who knows how long it’ll last, but I’m enjoying my golf again, which is the main thing.”

Although Brett Rankin is not back to defend his title, there are no shortage of contenders vying for the lion’s share of the $140,000 prizemoney.

South Australian Lachlan Barker comes in on the back of a confidence-building win at the Queanbeyan Regional Qualifier during the week while Ben Henkel and Will Bruyeres were both winners on the 2024-2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

Nathan Barbieri has been knocking on the door of a big win all season, Legends Tour regular Scott Barr continues to be competitive amongst the young guys and Tim Hart has won countless tournaments on country courses.

Round 1 tees off with a shotgun start from 9am on Saturday. The final round will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports from 11am Sunday.

