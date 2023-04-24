Mullaney can’t be beaten at Leeton Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Sydney’s Jordan Mullaney has pushed past the disappointment of a playoff defeat just days earlier to record a one-stroke win at the Leeton Golf Club SunRice Pro-Am in the NSW Riverina.

Successive rounds of four-under 68 was enough for Mullaney to finish one stroke clear of the fast-finishing Bradley Kivimets (65) with David Van Raalte following up his win at Griffith to snare third at six-under par.

Edged out in extra holes by Jake Higginbottom at the Cowra Pro-Am a week ago, Mullaney moved to No.1 on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit with his win at Leeton.

Co-leader with Cameron Kelly after day one, Mullaney was even par through six holes of his second round before unleashing four birdies on the trot around the turn.

Five straight pars followed before Mullaney admittedly made an error, after taking a peek at the leaderboard, that led to a bogey on 16. He recovered quickly though, making birdie at the par-5 17th despite a less than stellar tee shot.

“I hit a horrendous tee shot,” Mullaney conceded. “I hit 2-iron and it only went about 180 metres.

“Hit a really good second shot to about 20 metres short of the green, chipped it to half a foot so didn’t have to stress too much over the putt.”

Leader after one round in Cowra, Mullaney was relieved to leave Leeton with the win.

“It’s always pretty tricky (to lead into the final round) but I led at Cowra going into the second day there as well so that might have helped a bit,” said Mullaney.

“It was disappointing losing in a playoff there but it’s a good feeling to get it done a week later.”

A non-Order of Merit event, the next tournament on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is the three-day Air Adventure King Island Pro-Am at Cape Wickham and Ocean Dunes golf courses.

Final scores