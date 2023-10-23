More good than bad as Stolz wins Fairbairn Legends - PGA of Australia

The four bogeys were a cause of frustration yet PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz delivered enough of the good stuff to win the inaugural TLE Fairbairn Legends Pro-Am.

Played for the first time at Fairbairn Golf Club at the former Royal Australian Air Force military air base in Canberra, Stolz shot 3-under 67 to finish two clear of Guy Wall and Brendan Chant.

The victory was Stolz’s 10th of the season as he finds form at the right time, the $120,000 NSW Senior Open to tee off at Thurgoona Country Club Resort from Friday.

“I’ve been working pretty hard on my game. It hasn’t been where I’ve wanted it to be but I’m showing some signs of some good stuff at least.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

A birdie out of the blocks was the ideal start for Stolz.

Although he gave that back with a bogey at the par-4 third, birdies at four and five returned Stolz to red figures.

A bogey at the par-4 ninth saw Stolz turn in 1-under but he separated himself from the field with a timely eagle at the par-5 10th.

He moved to 4-under on his round with a birdie at the par-5 12th but dropped shots at both 14 and 15 to give the chasers a late sniff.

Stolz steadied with a birdie at the par-3 16th and then closed out his round with two pars for a two-stroke win.

Joint runner-up Guy Wall was 3-under through 12 holes of his round but three bogeys in the space of four holes late would prevent him from challenging Stolz for top spot.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I had a lot of everything going on today but I hit enough good shots to make some birdies and capitalise on those.

“There were just a few key holes there today that you needed to birdie or whatever and I managed to do that pretty well.

“I played a fair bit here when I was a kid and the course is way, way better than it used to be.

“You couldn’t fault it. The fairways were great, the greens rolled magnificently.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Andre Stolz 67

T2 Guy Wall 69

T2 Brendan Chant 69

T4 John Onions 71

T4 Grant Kenny 71

Final scores and prizemoney

NEXT UP

PGA TOUR Champions player David McKenzie and former Australian Open champion Stephen Allan are among the big names who will tee it up at the $120,000 NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona Country Club Resort starting Friday.