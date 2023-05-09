Micheluzzi to make major debut - PGA of Australia

Quickly up-and-coming Australian player David Micheluzzi is set to make his major championship debut in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in New York next week, after he received an invitation that could change his career.

Micheluzzi, 26, is the reigning Order of Merit champion for the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, having won three times in the 2022-23 season recently completed.

The Melburnian won the NSW Open, TPS Sydney and the WA PGA Championship in a breakout season, and his Order of Merit title gives him playing rights on the DP World Tour for the 2023-24 season which begins later this year.

The OOM title also puts Micheluzzi into The Open Championship field in July at Royal Liverpool.

The PGA of America has sent out an invitation for Micheluzzi to compete next week. He is already in the US and preparing to compete in his first PGA TOUR event, the Byron Nelson tournament in Texas, this week on an invitation.

“The exemption is a result of David’s great play over the past season and his position on the OWGR’s Federation Ranking List. We certainly look forward to David participating in the PGA Championship and showcasing his talent and the talented players that come through the PGA Tour of Australasia.” said Kerry Haigh, Chief Championships Officer, PGA of America.

The PGA of Australia’s Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey, said he was delighted to see the opportunities coming forward for the dominant player on the local scene over the past year.

“It’s going to be a huge couple of months for David,” said Dastey.

“He’s got Byron Nelson this week, now the PGA Championship next week for his Major Championship debut , then The Memorial in early June along with final qualifying for the US Open and then The Open Championship in July.

“These are fabulous and well-deserved opportunities for him and it’s gratifying from a PGA Tour of Australasia perspective because that’s what our Tour is about. We’re creating a Tour which is world-class and competitive in its own right, and at the same time providing pathways for the best players to take their games to the DPWT, PGA TOUR and Major Championships.

“David Micheluzzi is a perfect example of that.”