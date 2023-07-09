Micheluzzi magic on show in Denmark - PGA of Australia

Reigning PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner David Micheluzzi is on track for his maiden DP World Tour top-10 following a blistering third round at the Made In Himmerland event in Denmark.

Even par through two rounds and just inside the cut-line, Micheluzzi compiled a bogey-free 8-under 62 in Round 3 to soar into a tie for sixth, five shots back of Spain’s Nacho Elvira.

A three-time winner in Australia last summer, Micheluzzi made ridiculously low rounds common-place.

With a DP World Tour card secure for 2024, the 26-year-old has translated that form to Europe as he prepares for The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in two weeks’ time.

Top 10 at the DP World Tour co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open, Micheluzzi was tied for 21st at the co-sanctioned Korea Championship in April, his best finish in Europe coming at the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he was tied for 36th.

That provided the catalyst to his brilliant domestic season and the opportunities that have come his way since, including a major championship debut at the US PGA Championship.

A 10-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 fifth was one of the just 25 putts that Micheluzzi needed in Round 3, making four birdies in the space of five holes to start his back nine.

He had a birdie putt from 21 feet at the final hole to shoot 61 but had to settle for the two-footer coming back and 8-under total.

With his Open Championship defence less than two weeks away Cameron Smith is three strokes clear at LIV Golf London, fellow Australian Marc Leishman one of three players in a tie for second at 9-under par.

South Australian Jason Norris is in a tie for ninth at the Swiss Seniors Open on the Legends Tour and Harrison Endycott and Geoff Ogilvy are both tied for 50th at the PGA TOUR John Deere Classic.

Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images