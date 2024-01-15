Micheluzzi chasing rare Order of Merit feat - PGA of Australia

Reigning champion David Micheluzzi can achieve a slice of history not seen in more than 30 years after taking over as interim No.1 on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

With a minimum of four tournaments necessary to be eligible for the Order of Merit, Micheluzzi is effectively leading the way, Fortinet Australian PGA champion Min Woo Lee unlikely to add to his two tournaments to date.

Thanks to his tie for fifth at the Heritage Classic on Sunday, Micheluzzi has moved past Ben Eccles into second on the standings to earn a shot at a rare slice of history.

The last person to win consecutive Order of Merit crowns was Rodger Davis in 1990-1991, Micheluzzi putting himself in the mix thanks to stellar performances in four of five starts this season.

Starting with a runner-up finish to Phoenix Campbell at the Queensland PGA Championship followed by victory at the Victorian PGA, Micheluzzi now has three top-five finishes in limited starts.

As the 2022/2023 champion, Micheluzzi will soon embark on his maiden season on the DP World Tour so will have limited opportunities to add to his points tally.

A three-time winner on Tour last season, Micheluzzi is entered into the $1.9 million New Zealand Open, which may be his final shot at defending his title.

With a tie for second at The Heritage Golf and Country Club, South Australian Jak Carter has moved into interim third behind Micheluzzi and Eccles and in the frame for one of the three DP World Tour cards.

Those currently inside the top 10 who are playing this week at Webex Players Series Murray River are Eccles, Carter, Heritage Classic winner Matthew Griffin, Austin Bautista and Kerry Mountcastle.

The only place to watch Webex Players Series Murray River and every upcoming event on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia live is on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

Order of Merit (after Heritage Classic)

1. Min Woo Lee 1.044 (2)

2. David Micheluzzi 359.40 (5)

3. Ben Eccles 353.30 (10)

4. Adam Scott 326.67 (2)

5. Marc Leishman 314.93 (2)

6. Jak Carter 298.11 (10)

7. Lachlan Barker 273.94 (11)

8. Austin Bautista 273.73 (10)

9. Kerry Mountcastle 267.28 (11)

10. Matthew Griffin 249.46 (8)