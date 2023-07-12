McLeod, Rankin split pot at Howeston Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

There were contrasting emotions as Jake McLeod and Brett Rankin split top spot at the Howeston Pro-Am in Brisbane’s Bayside.

A star-studded field converged on the par-71 Howeston Golf Course with Rankin and McLeod both posting rounds of 5-under 66 to finish out on top.

A former Order of Merit winner, Rankin has lost count of his adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victories but for McLeod it was a first, and his first win of any kind since the 2018 NSW Open on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“Five years. That’s too long I reckon,” said a relieved McLeod.

“I haven’t had too much fortune in my time in pro-ams so it’s nice to turn it around.”

The PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner in 2018, McLeod has spent time on the DP World Tour in recent years and played extensively on home soil.

Admitting that he has struggled to find the right mindset to taste success in pro-ams, McLeod relaxed and enjoyed the company of his playing group as he played the Howeston layout for the very first time.

“In my opinion it’s quite different but it’s nice to meet new people and go out there and have fun,” McLeod added.

“I’ve changed my attitude towards it. Really enjoyed my day with my playing partners, getting to know them and trying to show what we can do out there.

“I think it’s good sometimes, to be honest,” he said of not knowing the golf course.

“You don’t really know where the danger is. I just got up on each tee without any worries of left or right and played really nicely.”

A three-time winner already this season, Rankin was the defending champion at Howeston yet teed it up unsure of what to expect.

Battling a slipped vertebrae in his lower back, Rankin struggled on Monday at his home club, The Brisbane Golf Club, but was able to play relatively pain-free at Howeston.

“It’s always good to go back-to-back. I do remember winning here last year in pretty tough conditions so it was nice to play some good golf today,” Rankin said.

“I’ve had a bit of an issue with my back and it’s been a bit of a battle. Didn’t play real well at my home track on Monday so I wasn’t expecting too much today. It was nice to play some good golf and feel pretty good.

“I’ve always seemed to play well here. I don’t know why that is. I chipped it pretty well today and putted pretty good so maybe when I don’t have expectations of holing too many putts I putt well. Maybe that’s the key to my golf.”

The two Darcys, Boyd and Brereton, shared third spot with David Bransdon at 4-under, West Australian Ryan Peake continuing his outstanding season to finish in a six-way tie for sixth at 3-under with Deyen Lawson, Lincoln Tighe, Jake Higginbottom, Lucas Higgins and Matthew Rogers.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to Redcliffe Golf Club for the $70,000 Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am starting Thursday.

Final scores and prizemoney