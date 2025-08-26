McGarry leads, Bayliss looms large at NSW/ACT PGA Associate champs - PGA of Australia

Defending champion Will Bayliss is well placed as First Year Associate Jordan McGarry takes a one-stroke lead into Round 2 of the $50,000 NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club.

The New South Wales South Coast served up idyllic conditions for Round 1 and the players responded, McGarry’s 5-under 68 the pick after Bayliss endured a hiccup mid-round.

In the first year of the Membership Pathway Program at Pacific Golf Club in Brisbane, McGarry turned in 1-under after starting the championship from the 10th tee. He would surge when he reached the Tura Beach front nine, an eagle at the par-5 second propelling him to an inward nine of 4-under and 5-under total.

“This is my first time to Tura Beach and all the boys were talking it up given the conditions of last year,” said McGarry.

“I heard the course was playing really hard so it is super nice to put it all together and have a great score.”

The champion 12 months ago and runner-up in 2023, Bayliss was 5-under through just seven holes of his opening round before stumbling mid-round.

The Pymble Associate dropped shots at eight, nine and 12 before rescuing his round with an eagle of his own at the par-5 16th to post 4-under 69.

The 2023 champion, Jack Wright, also positioned himself nicely on the leaderboard, posting a 1-under-par 72 to sit in a tie for fifth heading into day two.

Players were tested by slick greens running at 10.5 on the Stimpmeter, demanding precision on approach and with the putter.

Round 2 tees off from 7:30am on Wednesday morning with the forecast promising mostly sunny conditions, perfect for another day of championship golf.

Round 1 scores