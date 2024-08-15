McDade makes the most of a late call-up in PNG - PGA of Australia

It’s not often that the first reserve gets called up on the Thursday of a professional golf tournament due to the Prime Minister withdrawing, but that’s exactly what occurred today at the PNG Open and young Victorian Connor McDade made the most of the opportunity it created.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, an avid golfer who played in his national Open in 2023, was unable to take his position in the field due to official duties, giving McDade, who was warming up waiting for his chance, his first start as a professional on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The former Australian amateur representative took the opportunity with both hands and didn’t look back, carding a 5-under 67 at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club for a share of the lead as the 2024/25 Tour season got underway.

Joining McDade at the top of the leaderboard are fellow young gun Josh Greer (WA), William Bruyeres (Qld) and in-form Brett Rankin (Qld)

Four players – James Gibellini (Vic), Zachary Maxwell (Qld), Andrew Campbell (NSW), James Hydes (NZ) – share fifth position, just one back from the leaders.

The leading PNG player after day one is amateur Morgan Annato, who carded a tidy 1-over 73 on the opening day of his native open.

McDade’s score is made all the more remarkable by the fact that when he arrived at Royal Port Moresby at 6.45 this morning, he was not 100% sure he would be in the field, although there had been suggestions a vacancy may open up.

By 7am, PM Marape’s name had come off the timesheet and by 7.38am, McDade’s first tee shot was sailing down the 10th fairway.

“I mean, this is probably as good as this day could have gone for me,” McDade said post-round.

“There was a lot of uncertainty, but yeah, played really well and took it how it came so I’m happy.”

McDade took a while to getting going, making two early bogeys before reaching the turn at 1-over.

After missing out on a scoring opportunity at the par-5 first, McDade soon caught fire, collecting four consecutive birdies from holes three through six before making eagle at the par-5 ninth, his last hole.

As the first reserve, McDade could have been waiting all day for a player to withdraw, if at all, so admits the early tee time was a welcome surprise.

“I came a long way to come and play golf and was just waiting to see what happened for me,” he said.

“It was definitely an easier day than I thought it was going to be.

“I was kind of prepared to sit on the first and 10th tees for 12 hours, but it didn’t really work out that way. I was off the tee within an hour, so yeah, that was really lucky.”

Leading the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit, Rankin continued his good form with four birdies and an eagle in his 67.

Bruyeres snared seven birdies, including a run of three to start the front nine, while Greer cashed in late with four birdies in his last five holes.

Defending champion Lachlan Barker (SA) slipped to +4 after his first seven holes but fought back to shoot 1-over 73.