Masters motivation driving Lee’s hot streak - PGA of Australia

Min Woo Lee hopes to avoid walking the Masters tightrope for the next three months as he strives to continue his hot streak at this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Runner-up in his first start for 2023 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week, Lee has risen 23 spots in his past seven starts to sit 50th in the Official World Golf Ranking, the cut-off for the final invitations to Augusta National in April.

Those final invites to non-exempt players inside the top 50 will not be issued until the rankings are finalised the week prior to The Masters, Lee planning on being well inside that number with further stellar play.

Lee narrowly missed out on automatic qualification in his debut appearance at Augusta National in 2022, a record-equalling front nine of six-under 30 on Sunday briefly elevating him into a tie for fourth.

The now 24-year-old ultimately finished in a tie for 14th, one stroke outside the top 12 who are exempt for the following year.

After finishing the calendar year 56th in the world rankings, Lee now has only one remaining avenue to be able to compete for the green jacket in 2023.

“Definitely getting into the majors and definitely getting into The Masters,” Lee said when asked his goals for the year.

“That’s obviously world ranking top 50 and I’m slowly creeping up to that top 50 stage.

“That’s one of my goals for the first half of the year, and I guess world ranking-wise, just get as low as I can and try to get to the top 30, top 25 by the end of the year.”

Third amongst Aussies in the world ranking behind only Cameron Smith (fourth) and Adam Scott (35th), Lee has finished inside the top four in five of his past seven starts.

Ironically, spending less time thinking about winning has brought him closer and closer to a third DP World Tour title.

“I think it’s just not caring about winning too much,” said Lee, whose run was sparked by top-three finishes in Spain last October.

“It’s funny, because it’s just the realisation… If I didn’t play good in the Spain events, I would have taken time off and not made it to DP World Tour Championship because I think I just didn’t really care how I went.

“I ended up playing well. Strung a lot of top fives and my worst is top 12 in the last seven events.

“I think it’s a bit of both technical and a bit of mental approach I guess.”

Currently second in the Race to Dubai rankings, Lee is making just his second start at the Dubai Desert Classic.

He missed the cut in 2021 but is hopeful his form will transfer to what is a relatively unfamiliar golf course.

“I don’t think I’ve played here that much,” Lee added. “I think I played here once or twice.

“I haven’t seen the course yet, so I’m going to go out there today and do nine holes in the Pro-Am tomorrow.

“It’s a course where it suits longer hitters, which is nice, but I’ve heard the rough is up, so I need to hit it somewhat straight.”

Lee is one of three Aussies in the field in Dubai along with 2020 champion Lucas Herbert and Jason Scrivener. Kiwis Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier are also teeing it up, Fox the first away at 2.40pm AEDT.