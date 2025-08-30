Martin the man to beat at NT PGA - PGA of Australia

The equal low round of the day has propelled Victorian Andrew Martin to a two-stroke lead ahead of the final round of the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship at Palmerston Golf and Country Club.

A two-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, at 12-under par Martin heads an eclectic leaderboard that includes Heritage Classic champion James Conran (67), American pair Nate Jordi (73) and Patrick Healy (67) and New South Welshman Nathan Barbieri (69), who is again knocking on the door of a breakthrough professional win.

A 20-year-old hailing from Massachusetts, Jordi began the day with a three-stroke lead, the first time he had made the cut in a 72-hole tournament attracting Official World Golf Ranking points.

A provisional ball after his tee shot on the first flirted with out of bounds was a nervy way to open but Jordi soon settled with a birdie at the par-5 ninth.

He would come under pressure shortly afterwards though, first from Barbieri who eagled the par-5 second and then made birdie at the par-4 third, and then Martin, who went out in 5-under 31 to head to the back nine with a share of the lead.

Andrew Martin equals the low round of the day with a 65 (-6) to claim the tournament lead.#NTPGA pic.twitter.com/zHSJCutJsT — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) August 30, 2025

The 41-year-old from Neangar Park gave that up with a bogey at the par-4 11th but was soon the outright leader again when he hit 6-iron to tap-in range for eagle at the par-5 13th.

In five previous starts at Palmerston, Martin’s lone top-20 finish was a tie for sixth in 2019 yet he believes the twisting nature of the layout plays into his hands.

“I think that’s what probably suits me,” Martin said of the importance of positioning off the tee.

“I’ve just been trying to really give myself more fullish shots in with the wedges.

“I don’t spin the ball a lot in general anyway, so I think when I get those little too close to the green and when the pins are tucked quite close, it makes it tough to do it.

“Then trying to bounce one up can always be a bit tricky and a bit of a guessing game.

“Overall, I think I’ve really played how I wanted to play.”

Who else but Nate Jordi for shot of the day 🎯#NTPGA pic.twitter.com/rMItLKNEhv — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) August 30, 2025

Martin’s 6-under 65 was matched only by young Victorian Andre Lautee, who was out in the first group of the day in a two-ball with Jarryd Felton, the pair completing their round in just three hours and 10 minutes.

Top 10 at the season-opening PNG Open where he stormed home with 64 in the final round, Lautee was intent on making a big impression on moving day.

“It just shows that one good round can really jump some spots on the leaderboard and change a few things,” said Lautee, who will start the final round five strokes back of Martin in a tie for ninth with West Australian Jordan Doull (68).

“After yesterday, making the cut on the number, I kind of had that in mind, trying to shoot a low one and trying to see how high I can get up on the leaderboard after today and tomorrow.”

Conran will need to find a repeat of what he jokingly referred to as “the miracle at Heritage” to win for a second time on tour inside six months.

Like Martin, he did the majority of his best work on the front nine on Saturday, making a lone birdie and eight pars on the back nine to sit solo second.

“I don’t have a great track record at this course, so it’s nice to put a few good rounds consistently together,” said the 26-year-old from Orange in the New South Wales Central West.

“That just gives me the most confidence.”

The final round tees off at 9:47am AEST on Sunday with the final group of Martin, Conran and Barbieri off at 1:15pm AEST. Live coverage on Kayo Sports and Foxtel starts at 1pm AEST.

Photo: Naomi Hill/PGA of Australia