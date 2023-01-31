Marchesani, Smylie big movers in Order of Merit shake-up - PGA of Australia

Disappointment will soon turn to determination after James Marchesani’s runner-up finish at TPS Victoria thrust him into contention for crucial Order of Merit rewards.

The resumption of the 2022/2023 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season at Rosebud Country Club put Order of Merit points back on the table, Marchesani (pictured) cashing in with 107 points as he finished one shot back of Korean Min A Yoon.

Marchesani moved up 27 spots to 13th on the Order of Merit and within reach of one of the three DP World Tour cards that will be handed out at season’s end.

With four players ahead of him yet to have played the minimum four events to be eligible, Marchesani’s adjusted standing is even better, sneaking inside the top 10 at No.9.

Starting with this week’s TPS Murray River in Honour of Jarrod Lyle at Cobram Barooga Golf Club, there are now eight events remaining for players to earn potentially career-changing opportunities on world tours.

Fortinet Australian PGA champion Cameron Smith remains on top followed by WA PGA champion David Micheluzzi.

Micheluzzi’s tie for third at Rosebud was his fifth top-10 finish this season to go with his victory in the season-opener at Kalgoorlie.

The top 12 positions on the Order of Merit remained unchanged with Brett Coletta and Elvis Smylie also moving inside the top 20 after TPS Victoria.

Playing on invitation both at Rosebud and this week at Cobram Barooga, Coletta matched the best score of the final round – and eight-under 63 – to finish sixth and rise eight spots to 16th on the Order of Merit.

Like Coletta, Smylie also shot 63 on Sunday and was the clubhouse leader at 21-under, his tie for third taking him from 32nd to 19th on the Order of Merit.

In addition to the three DP World Tour cards up for grabs, every position on the Order of Merit brings with it international opportunities.

The leading three players not otherwise eligible who finish inside the top 15 are exempt into Final Stage of DP World Tour Q School while the top five on the Order of Merit are exempt into Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q School in the US.

There are exemptions into the Final Stage of Q School for both the Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour for the top three finishers on the Order of Merit and exemptions into various Second Stage Q Schools for those who finish between fourth and 15th.

The winner of the Order of Merit not only receives a DP World Tour card for the following season but is exempt into The Open Championship in July and 10 players from inside the top 30 are exempt into the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit (after TPS Victoria)

1. Cameron Smith* 772.76

2. David Micheluzzi 565.50

3. Min Woo Lee* 470.00

4. Adam Scott* 456.05

5. Andrew Martin 422.67

6. Jason Scrivener* 401.34

7. Tom Power Horan 315.49

8. Deyen Lawson 275.49

9. Haydn Barron 255.13

10. Aaron Wilkin 253.63

*Has not played minimum four events