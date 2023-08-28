Marchesani returns for second crack at DP World Tour card - PGA of Australia

Defending champion James Marchesani returns to his home club for a second shot at a DP World Tour card when First Stage of Q School gets underway at Rosebud Country Club in Victoria on Tuesday.

This marks the second year that Rosebud Country Club has hosted a stage of DP World Tour Q School, making history in 2022 as the first venue outside continental Europe to host any stage of Q School.

Along with the Aussie hopefuls there are players from Japan, America, Canada and Thailand in the field out to take the first towards a 2024 DP World Tour card.

A former winner on the PGA TOUR-China circuit, Marchesani (pictured) has used his intimate knowledge of Rosebud to good effect in recent years.

He topped this event 12 months ago and finished second to Min A Yoon at TPS Victoria earlier this year.

Marchesani finished two strokes clear of Tom Power Horan 12 months ago at Rosebud but was unable to advance past Second Stage, finishing tied for 56th at Emporda Golf in Spain.

West Australian Hayden Hopewell made it all the way to Final Stage last year but did so the hard way.

He finished 10th at First Stage in Sweden and was then tied for fourth in Spain at Second Stage.

A member of the Golf Australia Rookie Squad, that earned the 21-year-old a spot at Final Stage where he missed the Round 4 cut in the six-round marathon.

By qualifying for Final Stage, Hopewell received conditional status on the Challenge Tour in Europe where he has made four starts this year, his best result a tie for 54th at the UAE Challenge.

Following outstanding amateur careers, Josh Greer, Adam Brady and Harvey Young have all joined the professional ranks in 2023.

Greer and Brady missed the cut at the recent NT PGA by one and two shots respectively while Young will be out to recapture the form that took him all the way to the matchplay section of the 2022 US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes.

This week also represents a new opportunity for established professionals to further their careers.

Like Hopewell, Braden Becker went to Europe to contest First Stage last year and progressed to Second Stage while left-hander Ryan Peake will be out to convert dominant displays on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series into a ticket to Second Stage later this year.

Rosebud has the honour of kicking off the 2023 DP World Tour Q School schedule along with The Players Club in England where Aussies Todd Sinnott and Ryan Ruffels and Kiwi pair Kieran Muir and James Hydes will tee it up.

Second Stage will be held throughout Spain in the first week of November with Final Stage to be played at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, Spain from November 10-15.

Round 1 draw