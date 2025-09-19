Mackenzie seals Ford NSW Open start - PGA of Australia

In-form Jay Mackenzie has emerged victorious at the South Coast Open Regional Qualifier at Catalina Club to guarantee a place in the 2025 Ford NSW Open.

Mackenzie held his nerve to finish at 11-under par, edging out a competitive field by a single stroke after leading by as many as five shots during the final round.

After a course record 62 on Thursday, Mackenzie’s second round began with a blistering start, birdieing the first, third, and sixth holes to reach 13-under through the front nine.

He continued his momentum with another birdie early on the back nine, but the pressure of the moment began to take its toll. Bogeys on the 12th, 14th, and 17th holes narrowed his lead with a par needed at the last to secure the title.

“I was leaking a bit of oil coming in,” Mackenzie admitted after the round.

“I wasn’t playing that well, but my score yesterday definitely got me over the line. That back nine was rough, but I’m lucky to get the win.”

Mackenzie’s final score of 11-under was just enough to fend off Sydney’s Alexander Simpson, who finished second at 10-under after posting back-to-back rounds of 67.

For Mackenzie, the win was not only a personal triumph but also a relief.

“I didn’t know if I’d be getting in (the NSW Open) or not, so it’s nice to get over the line,” he said.

“I’ve played The Vintage before, it’s a great course, and I’m really looking forward to teeing it up there.”

When asked about how he managed the pressure during the final round, Mackenzie was candid.

“I’ve never really felt like that on the golf course. I had no idea what was going on. Maybe I should find something to help stay calm,” he joked.

As for celebrations, Mackenzie kept it simple: “Might go for a swim in the ocean. That’s about it. We’ve got to head to Queanbeyan tomorrow.”

Joining Mackenzie in qualifying for the Ford NSW Open were Nathan Page of Victoria and WA’s Joseph Owen. Page matched Simpson’s -10 total, while Owen finished at -9 after two bogey-free rounds.

“It feels great,” said Owen.

“That was definitely the goal, to get one of those spots. I hit the ball pretty well and was bogey-free both rounds, which is pretty cool. My putting was solid. I had a few good looks coming in that just didn’t drop, but overall, it was a really solid two days.”

Page, who made a strong comeback after a modest opening round, reflected on his performance with a mix of surprise and satisfaction.

“It feels good. A little unexpected, given I only shot 4-under yesterday, but I was able to get it rolling today. It’s always good to be part of the NSW Open,” he said.

The final regional qualifier for the 2025 Ford NSW Open will take place on Monday at Queanbeyan Golf Club.

South Coast Open RQ – Final Scores

Photo: Joseph Owen, Jay Mackenzie and Nathan Page secured their spots for the 2025 Ford NSW Open.