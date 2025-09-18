Lucas locks in NSW title defence as stars set for Australian Open - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert will defend his Ford NSW Open title in November before setting his sights on the 2025 men’s Australian Open, where he was today confirmed alongside a number of other marquee names headed for The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December.

After claiming the Ford NSW Open on the Murray River last year having come close to winning the Kel Nagle Cup as a young pro, Herbert will hope his success travels north to The Vintage in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley from November 13-16.

Beating out a field including his Ripper GC captain Cam Smith in 2024, Herbert claimed his first Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Golf NSW’s premier men’s event before adding his fifth professional win this year at the 2025 International Series Japan on the Asian Tour.

“Getting a win on your home Tour is something special, and to achieve that goal at the Ford NSW Open last year after some close calls earlier in my career was really special,” Hebert said.

“It is such an historic event and to join that honour roll was amazing. I’d love to do something similar at the Australian Open this year as well.”

Adding to the already announced Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Cam Davis and Marc Leishman in the field at the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event, Herbert will be joined by some other stars of the game at Royal Melbourne from December 4-7.

Smith, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox and Kazuma Kobori, who have all previously committed to the BMW Australian PGA Championship, also now locked in for the Australian Open.

Finishing tied for fifth last year at Kingston Heath and Victoria golf clubs, Herbert will play the Australian Open for the eighth time, with his seven previous starts remarkably only including one finish outside the top 25.

Starting his national Open career when he drove 11 hours overnight to Monday qualify in Sydney in 2014, Herbert now owns four top-10s at the Australian Open, with the offer of invites to The Open Championship and The Masters for this year’s Open champion an added bonus to returning home this year.

“Having those opportunities to play majors next year is a nice reward for playing well, but I am just so excited about playing the Australian Open in Melbourne again and especially at Royal Melbourne for the first time,” Herbert said.

“It is such a great golf course and tournament venue, and being right in the mix last year, I very much want to get the Stonehaven Cup in my hands and feel like I have a great chance this year.”

A one-time winner on the PGA TOUR, three-time champion on the DP World Tour and part of the LIV Golf Team Championship winning Ripper GC side in 2024, the 29-year-old will tee it up at home having married his wife Erika earlier in the year with more celebrations set for December.

“Contending at the Australian Open, and defending the NSW Open, would be the perfect way to end a pretty great year on and off the course for me,” he said.

Hailing from Bendigo in Victoria’s north, Herbert made his 16th career major championship start at this year’s Open Championship and, like all his teammates, is a huge supporter of the new partnership seeing Golf Australia’s junior program rebranded as MyGolf powered by Ripper GC.

“Watching Lucas play the Australian Open, and get himself into contention so often, you can tell how much the tournament means to him, and we are thrilled to have him in the field at Royal Melbourne this year,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“The men’s Australian Open will also be our first chance to activate with the members of Ripper GC since our MyGolf partnership and I think it will be a tremendous experience for the players and kids alike.”

Finishing tied for eighth and runner-up in his two previous Ford NSW Open starts before winning, Herbert’s inclusion at The Vintage will allow people in another part of regional New South Wales the chance to see him take on the best of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia up close.

“Golf NSW is thrilled that Lucas is going to defend his Ford NSW Open title,” Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser said.

“This year’s event promises to be even bigger than last year, being in the Hunter Valley, with free entry and watching an in-form Lucas Herbert take on the best the Aussie Tour has to offer.”

Tickets for the 2025 men’s Australian Open are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au

The men’s Australian Open is supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria.