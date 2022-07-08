Loypur tops PGA Tour of Australasia Q School as 15 earn tour cards - PGA of Australia

The opportunity to play an Australian Open on his home course is just one of the many benefits coming the way of Victorian DJ Loypur after he survived seven rounds to top the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School.

On a day in which high winds threatened to force a suspension of final-round play at Moonah Links Resort on the Mornington Peninsula, Loypur tapped in from a foot for eagle on the 72nd hole to finish three shots clear of Jack Munro and secure Category 10 status for the upcoming 2022/2023 season.

Tied for fourth at First Stage on the Open Course a week ago, Loypur began Final Stage on Tuesday with a round of three-over 75.

He bounced back on day two with the low round of the week by three strokes – a nine-under 63 – to move into contention for one of the 15 Tour cards to be distributed.

With only Andrew Campbell (69) breaking 70 in the wild conditions on Friday, Loypur’s 70 elevated him to the top of the leaderboard and a crucial category position ahead of a bumper summer of golf ahead.

Due to commence in mid-October in Western Australia, this summer will see both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and the expectation is that Loypur’s category will get him into both.

Given Jed Morgan’s life-changing performance at his home course of Royal Queensland in January, Loypur is particularly excited by the prospect of contesting the Stonehaven Cup at Kingston Heath Golf Club from December 1-4.

“Assuming I get into all of the events, I’m super pumped, especially with the Aussie Open at Kingston Heath where I am every day,” said Loypur, who picked up $10,000 in prize money to go with his enhanced status on tour.

“To have an Aussie Open in Melbourne is an awesome thing as well. I’ve played one up in Sydney but to have one in Melbourne where I’ve grown up and have people who can come and watch is very exciting for me.

“I’m always going to back myself to play well, it doesn’t matter how big the event is.

“The size of the event doesn’t really worry me it’s just whether I can play at the level that I think I can play.”

A teenage phenom who shot 66 at Royal Melbourne’s West Course during the 2012 Master of the Amateurs, Loypur lost his PGA Tour of Australasia card just as COVID-19 took hold.

He missed the cut at the First Stage of Q School 12 months ago and has had precious few playing opportunities since.

He turned a sponsor invitation into a top-five finish at The National PGA Classic in April but has otherwise been working with two-time Victorian PGA Coach of the Year Matt Cleverdon on ensuring that his Q School experience doesn’t have to be repeated.

“There was never a major thing where I threw everything out and did something completely different,” said the 27-year-old.

“I just kept sticking to what I was doing and the stuff that I was working on with Matt and gradually tried to improve everything.

“The biggest thing was probably to know my game as well as I can. Know the markers that I have when I play well and when I don’t play well and to get as much consistency as I can by knowing what I need to do to play well.”

While Loypur moved himself into a prominent category with his three-shot victory it was a crucial final day for more than half the field.

The top 15 players on the leaderboard will start the season with Category Membership while players from 16-30 earn Full Tournament Membership status.

Players to earn Category Membership are DJ Loypur, Jack Munro, Andrew Campbell, Simon Hawkes, Darcy Brereton, Mark Hutson, Lachlan Barker, Scott Strange, James Grierson, Blake Proverbs, Kit Bittle, Jak Carter, Ben A Campbell, Jack Murdock and Corey Lamb.

