LIVE: Wools-Cobb surges into contention at NZ Open - PGA of Australia

Sunshine Coast product Shae Wools-Cobb has used a front-nine of six-under 31 to move to within one stroke of the lead midway through Round 2 of the New Zealand Open in Queenstown.

Six strokes adrift of fellow Queenslander Chris Wood at the start of play, Wools-Cobb continued his stellar run of form with five birdies in his opening seven holes to close the gap on Wood.

Wood himself showed no signs of taking his foot off the pedal as he moved to 15-under through 13 holes of his second round only for two late stumbles to narrow the margin at the top of the leaderboard.

He dropped a shot at the par-3 sixth on the Coronet Course and then made double bogey after finding the penalty area left of the green at the par-4 eighth to finish 36 holes at 12-under par and with the outright lead.

“It was pretty good all day,” said Wood, who backed up his 61 on Thursday with a round of 69.

“Dropped three shots in the last couple of holes but I played pretty steady early on.”

From the same Grant Field stable that includes Cameron Smith, Jed Morgan and Louis Dobbelaar, Wools-Cobb has been quietly climbing the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

He was tied for second behind Sarah Jane Smith at TPS Murray River and tied seventh at last week’s TPS Hunter Valley and hopes to harness that level of play for two more rounds at the Millbrook Resort.

“The last four weeks has given me a lot of confidence, the way I’ve been playing,” Wools-Cobb said after his round of seven-under 64.

“I’m just going to ride that into the weekend.

“Key today was the hot start. I was hitting it pretty close early on and I was four-under through five; it just felt easy after that.

“I didn’t really hit too many bad golf shots so it felt easy. It’s a bit of a blur really.”

Four stages of a hole out eagle, as told by @anthonyqgolf 🦅#NZOpen pic.twitter.com/UNhOJyHUkM — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) March 3, 2023

Like Wood, Wools-Cobb played the Coronet Course on Friday morning and, like Wood, gave up shots at both six and eight.

Korean Jaewoong Eom and Japan’s Terumichi Kakazu both shot five-under 66 on the Coronet Course to move into a share of third, Terry Pilkadaris (66) and Rhein Gibson (67) joining the tie for fifth at eight-under with excellent second rounds on The Remarkables Course.

Live scores