LIVE: Tighe leads by one at Webex Players Series Murray River - PGA of Australia

New South Welshman Lincoln Tighe has used a run of five straight birdies to take the lead midway through Round 1 at the Webex Players Series Murray River played in honour of Jarrod Lyle.

Out early in cool, breezy conditions at Cobram Barooga Golf Club, Tighe used his prodigious length to plunder nine birdies in a round of 8-under 63.

A par putt that hung on the lip on the 18th hole was all that prevented Tighe from matching the course record set by Tom Power Horan in the second round 12 months ago.

After turning in 3-under, Tighe peeled off five consecutive birdies from the par-5 10th, moving to 9-under on his round with birdie at the 327-metre par-4 17th.

But with the course record at his mercy, Tighe left a downhill putt for 62 agonisingly short, giving him a one-stroke advantage from Jake McLeod (64), Austin Bautista (64), Andrew Martin (64) and Momoka Kobori (64).

Buoyed by a top-15 finish at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and retention of her Ladies European Tour card at Qualifying School to end 2023, Kobori finished in a flurry on Thursday.

A 9-iron to eight feet set up birdie at the par-3 fifth which she followed with an eagle at the par-5 sixth. A final birdie at the par-3 ninth not only made her the leading WPGA player in the morning field but was one better than younger brother Kazuma (65).

The final two rounds of the Webex Players Series Murray River will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo, the third round coverage to begin at 4pm on Saturday with final round to be broadcast live from 2pm-7pm AEDT.

Live scores