LIVE: Greer's 64 leads WA Open at Joondalup - PGA of Australia

Joondalup member Josh Greer has eagled the final hole to take a one-stroke lead midway through Round 1 at the Nexus Advisernet/Bowra & O’Dea WA Open.

Out in the second group of the day in idyllic conditions at Joondalup Country Club on Thursday morning, Greer had to first play second fiddle to fellow Joondalup member Connor McKinney.

After a par at the opening hole of the Quarry nine, McKinney made birdie at both the par-4 second and par-3 third to move to 2-under and an early one-stroke lead. He made it three birdies in succession at the fourth before holing out from 123 metres for eagle at the par-4 fifth.

He made the turn in 6-under 30 before suffering a slight setback with a bogey on 10.

Four shots back at the halfway mark of their round, Greer got to 3-under with a birdie on 10 to reduce the deficit to two but leant on all his local knowledge late to post birdies at 13, 14, 17 and then the eagle on 18.

It was a memorable start to the professional career for New South Welshman Harrison Crowe, who made a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th hole in his round of 3-under 69.

The WA Open is the third event of the 2023/2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season. The final two rounds will be broadcast like on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sport on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: Monica Marchesani/PGA Tour of Australasia