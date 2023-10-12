LIVE: Early eagle for Munro at WA PGA - PGA of Australia

Gold Coast’s Jack Munro has picked up two birdies and an eagle in his first six holes to take the early lead at the CKB WA PGA Championship at Kalgoorlie Golf Course.

Cool temperatures and little winds made for ideal conditions for the early groups, Munro taking full advantage to be 3-under through his first six holes.

After a dropped shot at the tricky par-5 second he responded with birdies at three and four and then moved to the outright lead with an eagle at the 569-metre par-5 sixth.

It is the second week in succession Munro has made a strong start having posted a 6-under 66 in Round 1 at the WA Open last Thursday at Joondalup.

He currently sits one shot clear of a group of four players at 2-under. Victorian James Gibellini is 2-under after starting from the 10th tee with former champions Brett Rumford and Jay Mackenzie and amateur Jasper Stubbs also 2-under.

From St Andrews to Kalgoorlie: The 15,396km journey four Aussies are making to play this week's #WAPGA.https://t.co/lKYpKFNgW4 — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 10, 2023

This week marks the 12th consecutive staging of the WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie with the final two rounds to be broadcast live on Fox Sports through Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Round 3 coverage starts at 5pm AEDT on Saturday with the final round to be broadcast live from 2.30pm-7.30pm Sunday.

