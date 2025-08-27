LIVE BLOG: Round 2 of the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA - PGA of Australia

American Nate Jordi has a four-stroke lead as Round 2 of the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship tees off at Palmerston Golf and Country Club.

10:06am: With Nate Jordi coming back to the field, there is now just three shots separating the top 18 players on the leaderboard. Winner of the season-opening PNG Open, Cory Crawford is 2-under on his round and now just two off the lead while Zach Murray and Dylan Gardner have both drawn to within one of Jordi at 5-under.

10:02am: Some stats from Round 1. The front nine played 0.13 under par, the back nine 0.58 over par. At 0.33 over par, the par-3 14th played as the hardest hole on the golf course on Thursday while the par-5 ninth was statistically the easiest, playing to 4.44 in Round 1.

9:45: Our overnight American leader Nate Jordi has dropped two shots early in the second round to come back to the rest of the field. He’s still in the lead at 6-under, but now only by a single shot over Tour winners Zach Murray and Chris Wood, as well as young Queenslander Dylan Gardner.

7:50am: No morning fog to contend with for the early groups in Round 2 of the Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship. Palmerston Golf and Country Club is looking a treat and our overnight leader, American rookie Nate Jordi, will seek to build on his four-shot advantage from 8:50am local time.

7:40am: As the first groups tee off in Round 2, learn more about our overnight leader, Nate Jordi.

“This is only my second real event.”



A former junior prodigy from Massachusetts with next to no professional golf experience is the surprise leader at the #NTPGA, via @TonyWebeck.https://t.co/zVkOySCM3U — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) August 28, 2025

6pm: How things stand after day one.

American rookie, Nate Jordi leads the way 🇺🇸#NTPGA pic.twitter.com/9XL7phjDwe — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) August 28, 2025

5.40pm: What a round from American Nate Jordi – a bogey-free 8-under-par 63 at Palmerston gives him a four-stroke lead after day one of the Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship.

Nate turned pro in 2024 and hails from Massachussetts

His closest chasers are Queenslanders Tim Hart and Jack Munro and Q School winner Jimmy Zheng at 4-under-par

5.12pm: We have a new outright leader and he is building a buffer. After birdies at 11, 13 and 15, American Nate Jordi has chipped in for birdie at the par-3 16th. He is now 7-under and three strokes clear with two to play.

Jack Munro, joint leader at 4-under-par

4:35pm: It’s very crowded at the top – 30 players are within two shots of the lead.

4.30pm: We do have some movers in the afternoon groups. American Nate Jordi has joined the leading group at 4-under-par through 12 with Zach Maxwell the next best on-course at -3. We’ve received word that Jordi is a deep sea fishing fan.

3pm: Americans start hot in the afternoon. Two of our new American Tour school graduates have made a good start to their Australian soil debuts. Both Tyler Griggs and Nathan Jordi find themselves at 2-under and just two back of the morning leaders.

2pm: The morning groups are through and some familiar names have risen to the top of the leaderboard, as well as some rookies including Tour school winner Jimmy Zheng.

T1 Jack Munro -4

T1 Jimmy Zheng -4

T3 Jack Tanner -3

T3 Jasper Stubbs -3

T3 Jack Buchanan -3

T3 Scotty Kennon -3

T3 Harrison Crowe -3

T3 Andrew Martin -3

12pm: Early leader Jack Tanner is the leading man in the clubhouse at 3-under, but he has some men on the course ahead of him. Jack Buchanan remains at 4-under after 15 holes, and is joined at the top of the leaderboard by NSW amateur Blake Phillips.

Interestingly, Phillips is a former NT Amateur champion and so knows his way around the golf courses in the Top End.

11am: Our leader Jack Buchanan remains on the charge. He’s 4-under through 13 and just slid his birdie try by on Palmerston’s par-3 fourth.

10am: What a first nine from Jack Tanner. He turns in 5-under-par 30 and with a three-shot margin. Been a big 24 hours for Jack, who is a Gold Coast Suns fan.

Jeff Guan on the 15th at Palmerston in his comeback to professional golf

9.15am: It’s Jack Tanner who has the lead at -3 after six holes, one clear of Louis Dobbelaar. In 2015, Tanner took home medallist honours at the Glenelg Men’s Club Championship as a 14-year-old, becoming the youngest winner in the event’s 88-year history.

8:50am: Croweaters at the top! Lachlan Barker has joined fellow statesman Tanner at the top of the leaderboard at 1-under after a birdie at Palmerston’s 11th and two birdies to start the day.

8:40am: After just missing the fairway on 11 and finding the back edge with his approach, Jeff Guan hit an amazing lag recovery putt to set up another tap-in par.

8:30am: South Australian rookie Jack Tanner has claimed the early lead in the Top End. With a birdie on Palmerston’s tenth hole and two pars to follow, Tanner is currently the only player under par.

8:15am: After just missing the fairway left on his opening hole, Jeff Guan followed with a stunning 6-iron to 20-feet over the trees. His birdie putt just came up short but it is an easy par on the first to get his return to professional golf underway.

7:40am: First groups are off in the 2025 Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship at Palmerston Golf and Country Club. This week sees the return to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia of Sydney’s Jeffrey Guan, less than 12 months after losing sight in his left eye after being struck by a golf ball during a pro-am on the NSW South Coast.

“It’s pretty unbelievable to be honest.” – @anthonyqgolf



“It’s just great that he’s back out giving it a go again.” – @HarrisonCrowe



Players are rallying behind Jeffrey Guan ahead of his inspirational return to golf at the #NTPGA, via @TonyWebeck.https://t.co/RcA0E38ZaY — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) August 27, 2025

Guan has been drawn to play with fellow New South Welshman Harrison Crowe and South Australian Lachlan Barker for the first two rounds and will tee off at 8am local time.

