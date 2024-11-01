Cam Smith's second round at the QLD PGA as it happened - PGA of Australia

All the action from Cam Smith’s second round at Nudgee.

And we’re away

Cam Smith’s second round is underway at the 2024 Queensland PGA Championship.

After a 5-under 67 in round one, Smith is still one shot back of leaders Phoenix Campbell, amateur Billy Dowling and Declan O’Donovan.

Solid start in front of huge crowds at Nudgee

Starting on Nudgee’s front nine today, Smith has begun his day with three solid pars and remains at 5-under for the championship.

Here we go on the fourth

Smith has piped his drive over the water on the fourth which sets him up to reach the par-5 in two.

With long way left in, Smith launched driver off the deck for his second, finding the reeds left of the green.

A masterful chip on gives him a 10-foot look at his first birdie of the day.

The birdie attempt just slides by and Smith taps in for par. No harm done through four holes.

Drama on the fifth

Smith’s tee shot has found the pond to the right of the fifth fairway and he has had to go back almost 40m to take a drop.

Coach and caddie for the week, Grant Field works hard to get a number for Smith who is now left with a 3-wood in from tight rough.

Smith’s 3-wood has gone long left of the green and he now lies three.

Chipping up from the back of the green, Smith left himself 12-feet for par which he missed, tapping in for bogey.

1-over on his day, Smith drops back to 4-under for the championship, now 3-shots back of the leaders.

More trouble on the sixth

Smith’s tee shot on the par-4 sixth found the left rough, and then his second lies left of the green in the light rough, requiring another up and down for par.

A clutch chip leaves Smith with a tap-in par, limiting the damage.

Crowds are out in force watching the Queenslander

Photo: Dylan Evans

Back in business on the seventh

After a monster drive on the par-4 seventh, Cam finds himself pin high off the green with just a pitch over the bunker left in.

Just clearing the bunker, Smith has left himself with 15-feet for birdie.

Another one just slides by on the left, Smith taps in for a stress-free par.

Almost an ace on the eighth

Smith’s tee shot on par 3 8th dances around the hole before coming to rest six feet away, one of his best looks at birdie so far today.

It’s in! Smith gives the crowd something to cheer about as he rolls in his birdie putt on eight to get back to even on his round.

Scrambling again on the ninth

After his drive found the bark chips left of the ninth fairway, Smith’s second has come up 15m short of the green, requiring another clutch up and down to save par.

After a decent approach, Smith has 6 feet left for his par.

Another par putt slides just by on the left edge as Smith makes the turn 1-over on his day, and 4-under for the championship as a storm is brewing behind him over Brisbane.

How about these shots from Dylan Evans.

Highs and lows to start the the back nine

After a birdie to get things going on the tenth, Smith was forced to take his shoes and socks off to play his second from the water on the 11th.

After a decent recovery, Smith missed the 12-footer for par, tapping in for bogey and giving his gained shot straight back.

Bounce back on the 12th

After a perfect tee shot on the short par-4 12th, Smith was able to nestle his pitch to just outside a foot and converted the birdie putt.

He gets back to even on his day and 5-under for the championship, four shots back of leader Phoenix Campbell.

Riding the wave on the 13th

Smith bombs another drive to the front of the green on 13, leaving a perfect line in to back left pin.

Smith’s itch comes up 5 feet short of the hole, a good look at birdie to go under-par on his day.

BRUTAL! Smith’s birdie putt lips out hard the left edge, he taps it in for par.

Safely in the fairway on the 14th

Driving down the right side, Smith finds the fairway on the par-4 14th, setting up a strong chance to knock one close and set up another birdie.

After his approach trickled off a knob of the green on the right side, Smith faces a very tricky up and down to save par.

A flop shot left Smith 8-feet for par, his putt lipping out on the right side this time.

Tapping in for bogey, Smith’s round is back to 1-over, 4-under for the week.

Stroke of luck on the 15th

It looked as if Smith’s drive had found the water on the 15th, but it just hangs on, he was forced to pitch back to the fairway though.

Smith has managed to get his third up on the front edge of the green on the par-5, and has 18-feet for an outside birdie chance.

Just missing on the left side, Smith taps in for par, likely a relieving result after thinking his drive was in the water off the tee.

Go time on the 16th

Smith’s tee shot is in the perfect position down the left side of 16, opening up a great angle into the back right pin position.

Smith safely made par.

Finishing strong

Smith made a final birdie on the par-5 17th to get his round back to even, and finished with a par on the tough par-3 18th.

Starting and finishing his day at 5-under, Smith limited a lot of the damage today, however the overnight leaders both continued scoring, and Smith now finds himself five shots off the pace heading into the weekend.