Little separating leading players at Victorian Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Peninsula Kingswood Golf and Country Club second year Associate Tim Walker will start Round 2 with a one-stroke lead following a bogey-free four-under 68 in the opening round of the Victorian PGA Associate Championship.

Held at Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club for the 19th straight year, the $50,000 tournament has attracted 143 Associates from around the country yet only 10 were able to break par on day one.

Named the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year for the NJCAA in 2014, Walker picked up a birdie at his opening hole on Tuesday and added three more at six, 10 and 11 to edge one clear of Baxter Droop (69) and Jack Wright (69).

Tied with Sheradyn Johnson (70) and Hayden Gulliver (70) after Round 1, Brodie Whitbread birdied the par-5 third early in his second round to move to three-under and just one back of Walker.

Players were treated to an absolutely pristine golf course for day one, Tocumwal and the Berrigan Shire extending its commitment to the Victorian PGA Associate Championship for a further five years, taking it through until at least 2027.

