Listen: Australian golf podcasts

There are thousands of podcasts out there but if you’re anything like us, you’ll be searching for those on the topic of golf.

Whether you’re on the way to the course, on the driving range, practising at home or on the putting green, listening to a podcast is a great way to learn while hearing the latest news and greatest stories on your favourite topics.

Here we have collected just a few to get you started.

The 19th Tee

The 19th Tee podcast provides a future-focused and modern analysis on all things happening in the world of golf both on home soil and around the world. Hosts Kieran Marsh and Nathan Drudi tackle the big issues facing the sport while shining a light on Australian golfers around the world including recent guests Daniel Gale, Zach Murray and Jake McLeod.

The Wattsup Podcast by Brady Watt

Formerly ranked as the number one amateur golfer in the world, golf has taken PGA Touring Professional Brady Watt all over the world. In The Wattsup Podcast Brady shares tales from life on the road as an amateur, his experiences coming up against the best in the world and together with fellow ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Professionals, he discusses the ins and outs of life on the Australasian tour with a bit of AFL talk in between.

The Hard Yards by Matt Guyatt

PGA Professional Matt Guyatt has done it all, from chasing glory on golf’s world stage to teaching the next generation of stars the tricks of the trade. In this new podcast Matt chats to a range of sports stars from former Hawthorn AFL star Luke Hodge to Masters Champion Adam Scott about their journey to the top and what it took to get there.

The Thing About Golf podcast by Golf Australia Magazine

There’s just something about golf that’s just slightly addictive and the Golf Australia Magazine team knows it. Together with a range of special guests, the Golf Australia Magazine team goes on a quest to discover just what it is about the sport that we all love that keeps us coming back time after time.

The Mental Mastery Golf Podcast by Dare2Dream

Renowned mental performance coach Jamie Glazier works with numerous Australian Tour Professionals including European Tour winner Lucas Herbert on improving the mental side of a player’s game. Together with golf podcaster Ross Flannigan, the Mental Mastery Golf Podcast provides an insight into the importance of a sound mental game and the hurdles both players and Professionals face daily.

Inside The Ropes by Golf Australia

As one of Australia’s longest-running golf podcasts Inside the Ropes provides an inside-take on all of the latest golf news from around the world. Hosts Andy Maher and Mark Hayes are joined by a myriad of regular guests including PGA Professional Mike Clayton and respected golf broadcaster Ali Whitaker alongside many Australia’s high-profile Professionals and industry specialists.