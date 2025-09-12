Leishman looking to continue success in extended Aussie Summer schedule - PGA of Australia

Having already enjoyed a win and playing in two major championships in 2025, Marc Leishman is about to turn his attention to Australia and three tournaments in three states – the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Queensland, Australian Open in Victoria and Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’Dea WA Open.

A constant presence on leaderboards at the “Australian Majors”, Leishman is a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR, with a DP World Tour victory to his credit as well as his victory in Miami at this year’s LIV Golf League event.

He was the lone Australian to make the cut at The Open Championship and shared 38th at the US Open and this year will start his Australian swing with an appearance in Western Australia at the recently renovated Mount Lawley Golf Club from October 16-19. Leishman the latest example of overseas-based players expanding their presence on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

“The BMW Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open are two of my favourite events on the calendar each year, like they are for all the Aussie players. I’m also so excited to be playing the WA Open at Mount Lawley, a course that I’ve heard plenty about,” Leishman said.

“Winning at home would mean a lot to me, and to have three chances to do that before the end of the year is very exciting,” the Victorian said.

“I have played some pretty good golf so far in 2025, so looking forward to bringing some form back to Australia and trying to get some more silverware before Christmas.”

A product of Warrnambool on the southern coast of Victoria, Leishman’s family holidayed in Queensland throughout his youth and 2024 saw him come close to capturing the BMW Australian PGA Championship before finishing in a tie for third behind winner Elvis Smylie.

Third alone at Royal Queensland Golf Club the year prior, the 41-year-old clearly enjoys the layout and the conditions in the ‘Sunshine State’ where he will be joining Smylie and his fellow past winners of the Kirkwood Cup Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Leishman’s Ripper GC captain Cam Smith in the field from November 27-30.

“The Aussie PGA has always been a great event, and I love spending time in Queensland, with RQ a great tournament venue that I have a lot of fond memories of,” Leishman said.

Playing in his 16th Australian PGA, with 10 top-20 finishes already to his name, Leishman, Smylie, Lee, Scott and Smith will head the Australian challenge against an international field including PGA TOUR winner Ryan Fox, with the tournament again co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour.

“Marc has been a consistent supporter of the BMW Australian PGA Championship and with his lead in form, including a win and play at The Open, 2025 could be the year he etches his name on the Joe Kirkwood Cup,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“We are thrilled Marc is returning home again and it is also very exciting to see him play an expanded schedule in Australia and support the growth of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.”

Playing his first Australian Open at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club from December 4-7, Leishman has plenty of experience on the Melbourne Sandbelt from his days playing Pennant golf, while he was also part of Ernie Els’ International Team at the venue for the 2019 Presidents Cup.

“The Composite Course at Royal Melbourne is one of the best golf courses in the world, and I’m so excited to get the chance to play an Australian Open there for the first time this year,” Leishman said.

“The Sandbelt is so special and it is different to any style of golf, so I am hoping my experience there and style of play will help me challenge for the Stonehaven Cup again.”

Leishman, who made his Australian Open debut in 2003, will make his 15th start at his national Open and hope to become the first local winner since 2019 in a field that includes reigning Masters Champion and career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy.

“Every day we get closer to the start of the 2025 men’s Australian Open it seems the anticipation rises a little more, and Marc’s news only adds to that. He wasn’t far away from winning last year, and as a Victorian, he gives local fans another player to cheer on around Royal Melbourne,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Marc’s played some great golf this last year, and I’m sure he is a big chance to contend for the Stonehaven Cup again in 2025.”

Following the Australian Open, Leishman will contest the Cathedral Invitational at the renowned Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club alongside Scott and PGA of Australia Chair Ian Baker-Finch.

Tickets for the BMW Australian PGA Championship and men’s Australian Open are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

The men’s Australian Open is supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria.