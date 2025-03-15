Lee’s hopes fade at THE PLAYERS - PGA of Australia

Min Woo Lee’s love affair with TPC Sawgrass suffered a front-nine tiff as the West Australian dropped from contention at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Tied for the lead with American Akshay Bhatia at the start of Round 3, an out-of-sorts went out in 4-over 40, eventually signing for a 78 to fall to a tie for 16th with one round to play.

Just a day after sharing his fondness for a layout that allows him to showcase his creativity, Lee found parts of the course not initially included on the Pete Dye masterplan.

After three pars to start, the 26-year-old’s round began to unravel when he hit a wild tee shot left at the par-4 fifth that came to rest in an unplayable position in shrubbery.

He took back-on-the-line penalty relief some 70 yards across a creek and on an adjacent practice area on his way to a double bogey.

Lee’s tee shot on the next then went way right of the fairway as he made bogey to fall further down the leaderboard.

A ball that hung up in the grass beside a bunker well above his feet at the par-5 ninth was further misfortune that Lee could ill afford, his attempt barely moving the ball as he dropped another shot.

Further bogeys followed at the 11th and 13th and then at the island green of the par-3 17th when he putted from the front fringe to the back fringe, hit a heavy chip and then tapped in from two feet for bogey.

There was one bright moment to end on, holing a putt from outside 25 feet for birdie on the par-4 18th for the second time in three days.

It was as stark a contrast as you could get in ball-striking from one day to the next yet emphasises the challenge presented by one of the game’s most exacting tests.

It was a less dramatic day for Kiwi Ryan Fox who had four birdies and four bogeys in a round of 72 that saw him climb 16 spots and into a share of 33rd.

