Lee breaks two-year drought in Macau - PGA of Australia

Australian Min Woo Lee had to stave off a determined final-round fight from Thailand’s Poom Saksansin to complete a wire-to-wire win at the $US1 million SJM Macao Open in Macau.

The 25-year-old smashed the tournament scoring record of 20-under set by fellow Aussie Scott Hend in 2015 but his 30-under total would only just prove to be enough.

Two strokes clear heading into the final round, Lee carded an 8-under par 63, a score matched by Saksansin in an absorbing Sunday afternoon duel.

Lee’s two-shot lead remained intact as the pair both made the turn in 4-under par but the turning point would come just four holes later.

For the second straight day, Lee made eagle at the par-5 13th. When Saksansin had to settle for just a par, the West Australian had a four-stroke lead with five holes to play.

Despite a wild drive on 15, Lee recovered to make par but Saksansin refused to yield, drawing to within two again with birdies at 16 and 17 to set up a thrilling finish.

Such was the quality of play on display all day, both players made birdie on the 72nd hole for Lee to clinch his first win since the 2021 Scottish Open.

Congratulations to @Minwoo27Lee for claiming his third professional victory and first on the Asian Tour at the SJM Macao Open 👏👏👏#SJMMacaoOpen2023 #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/xRUAAPAWJn — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) October 15, 2023

“Poom played unbelievable today, he’s a bad mofo!” said Lee in his inimitable style.

“He never left, he just stayed around.

“I tried my best and ended up on top, but he was giving it to me for the whole time.

“I played wonderful, really flawless golf for a lot of the holes. There was only a few holes that I could really look back on.

“I’m really proud of the way I handled myself.”

Lee’s 30-under total was just two shy of the Asian Tour scoring record set by Thailand’s Chapchai Nirat at the SAIL Open in 2009, although preferred lies were in play for the first two rounds in Macau.

Photo: Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour