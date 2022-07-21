Lawson’s wild ride earns joint victory at Windaroo Lakes - PGA of Australia

Like the Brisbane winter weather Deyen Lawson’s scorecard had a bit of everything yet was enough for a share of victory at the TruHealth Solutions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am.

Despite the rain that regularly lashed the course, Windaroo Lakes was in superb condition, the tight, twisting layout offering up birdie opportunities for those able to execute.

Douglas Klein continued his recent good form with a bogey-free round of five-under 67 but Lawson’s scorecard was decidedly more colourful.

Starting from the ninth tee in the afternoon wave, made a superb start yet a host of bogeys amongst a chip-in eagle from the back pf the green at the par-5 third kept Lawson from separating himself from the field.

By day’s end his scorecard featured eight birdies, an eagle, five bogeys and just four pars as he matched Klein’s total of five-under to be declared joint winners.

“I started three-under through five and then lost it on the back nine, my first nine holes,” said Lawson, who played his final six holes in four-under par.

“But I hit some really nice irons and holed some putts.

“Plenty of birdies to be had, just too many bogeys,” he conceded.

With two wins and four runner-up finishes Klein currently sits fourth on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit and kept the bogeys off his card despite the challenging conditions.

“The course was presented beautifully,” said Klein.

“It’s amazing to have these opportunities. It really helps hone in our skills and develop for our future events.”

Klein and Lawson both had their work cut out to match the best scores of the morning groups.

Victorian Matias Sanchez set the mark of four-under 68, his round highlighted by four birdies and an eagle at the par-4 sixth.

“Standing on the tee slightly downwind, I hit driver to 15 feet past the hole and rolled it in down the hill,” Sanchez explained.

“It was definitely a big help with only a few holes to go.

“I struck the ball nicely,” he added.

“With the rain and wind it made it quite difficult but I controlled my ball well and stayed out of trouble.”

Sanchez shared second position with fellow Victorian Peter Wilson with Brett Rankin (69) grabbing outright fifth a day after his win at Howeston.

The next event in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the two-day Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am starting Friday.

Click here for final scores and prize money.