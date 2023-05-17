Lawson tastes more WA success at Lakelands Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

By his own admission it wasn’t great, but Deyen Lawson’s game was good enough to snare a one-stroke win at The Green Lakelands Pro-Am at Lakelands Country Club.

The second event on the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series drew a quality field containing DP World Tour winners and many champions from the most recent ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season.

Lawson was one of those, flirting with scoring records on his way to victory at the WA Open at The Western Australian Golf Club last October.

Less than 20 kilometres up the road in Perth’s northern suburbs, Lawson’s six-under 66 earned the win by a shot from DP World Tour-bound Tom Power Horan (67), Alex Edge (67) and Darcy Brereton (67).

With the course in immaculate condition and warm, calm weather, low scores were in the offing.

It was Edge who jumped out to an early lead, with two opening pars on the fourth and fifth holes followed by four birdies in a row.

His only bogey of the day followed on the ninth, however Edge steadied with birdies on both par 5s on the back nine to secure a share of second.

Starting from the seventh hole, Lawson’s first birdie didn’t come until the 11th hole, adding two more at 13 and 15 to be three-under through nine holes.

He rounded out the Lakelands back nine with three consecutive pars before picking up birdies at one, four and five to post the number that would stand tall at day’s end.

“I played reasonably solid. I think I was bogey-free,” said Lawson, who will return to Asia either on Sunday or in a few weeks’ time.

“Didn’t feel like I drove it great but just drove it in spots where it was still playable, obviously being a tighter course.

“The ones I did miss were, fortunately, still OK.

“Short game was pretty good, iron play was reasonable, pretty solid all round.”

Scott Strange, Dean Alaban, Ryan Peake and Marcus Fraser were the next best at Lakelands, each shooting four-under 68s.

Recent Membership Pathway Program graduate, Joshua Herrero, momentarily held the lead midway through the day after picking up four birdies and an eagle at the par-5 eighth before three bogeys in his closing four holes saw him sign for a two-under 70.

The next event on the WA swing is the DJ Di Stasio Transport Kwinana Pro-Am at Kwinana Gol Club on Thursday.

