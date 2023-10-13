Lawson chips in to clinch maiden ADT victory - PGA of Australia

Australian Deyen Lawson chipped in at the first playoff hole to claim his maiden victory on the Asian Development Tour.

Lawson’s best-of-the-day 65 saw him end the final round of the Second Indo Masters Golf Invitational at 13-under and tied with Thailand’s Charng-Tai Sudsom.

It would take just one extra hole for the Victorian to claim victory and move to the top of the ADT Order of Merit.

Lawson had just two pars in his outward nine, turning in 3-under thanks to five birdies against two bogeys that came in his opening three holes.

Three birdies in succession from the 11th hole brought him firmly into the mix, a final birdie at the par-4 17th completing a round of 7-under.

From there he had a short wait before confirmation that he and Sudsom would need extra holes to determine the winner.

Despite a shaky start, Australia's Deyen Lawson managed to post the low score of the day with a 65, putting himself into contention and eventually winning a play-off to secure victory at the second Indonesian Masters presented by TNE at Imperial Klub Golf in Jakarta today. pic.twitter.com/v2Z4bAtJrr — AsianDevelopmentTour (@ADT_golf) October 13, 2023

Runner-up to fellow Aussie Aaron Wilkin at the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang last month, Lawson is now in the box seat to claim one of the 2024 Asian Tour cards given to the top-10 finishers on the Order of Merit at season’s end.

“It’s been close for the last few weeks and I’ve been playing solid, so it’s really good to get over the line,” said Lawson, the 2022 WA Open champion.

“It was good to chip in to win.

“You practice that shot all the time on the chipping green but you never really expect it to happen in a playoff so that was pretty fortunate.

“Obviously I want to finish in the top 10 to get an Asian Tour card but you never get sick of winning, no matter where it is, so I’m really excited.”

Wilkin is in fourth spot on the Order of Merit on the back of a tie for 13th, forging his way up the leaderboard after a 4-over 76 in Round 1.