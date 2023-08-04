 Last hole heroics earn Hart share of Windaroo Lakes win - PGA of Australia

Last hole heroics earn Hart share of Windaroo Lakes win


He knew what was required and Queenslander Dillon Hart delivered under pressure to match Aiden Didone at the TruHealth Solutions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am.

The winding, challenging Windaroo Lakes layout south of Brisbane provided a stern test for the field of 58 players, drizzly conditions only adding to the challenge.

Didone was out in the morning wave and was the first to post 5-under 67, starting his round with seven straight pars before peeling off four straight birdies from the 10th hole to surge up the leaderboard.

“Started off a little slow, parred my first seven holes and then holed a nice long putt on my 10th hole to get me going,” said Didone, pictured left-to-right with sponsor Rob Bruhl from TruHealth Solutions, Hart and Windaroo Lakes Head Professional, Tanner Jackson.

“I went on a bit of a run from there with four birdies in a row.

“Few tough holes to finish but not bogeys today which was really good.”

It was a score that looked like it would hold up for the entirety afternoon until Hart stepped forward.

Having started from the 14th tee, Hart was 2-under and back in the pack with three holes to play.

A birdie at the par-3 11th bridged the gap somewhat but he arrived at the par-5 13th needing an eagle to match Didone’s 67.

“Needed a score on the final hole to win and I managed to do that, so really happy,” said Hart, a winner at Pioneer Valley earlier in the season and runner-up recently at both Grafton and Ocean Shores.

“I hit the ball pretty well but there are a few short game things that I would like to work on. Overall really happy.”

Brett Rankin and Jake McLeod continued their recent good form to earn a share of third along with prolific SParms PGA Legends Tour winner Brad Burns at 4-under 68, Alex Edge and Mitchell Dunbar tied for sixth at 3-under 67, Dunbar’s round bolstered by a hole-in-one with 7-iron at the 151-metre 11th hole.

On Friday the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series breaks new ground with the inaugural Brisbane River Golf Club Pro-Am.

Final scores and prizemoney


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Patience pays off for Rankin at Brisbane River
Scott, Davis precarious on FedEx Cup tightrope
Last hole heroics earn Hart share of Windaroo Lakes win
Scott completes step one at Wyndham Championship
Media Centre