Last hole heroics earn Hart share of Windaroo Lakes win - PGA of Australia

He knew what was required and Queenslander Dillon Hart delivered under pressure to match Aiden Didone at the TruHealth Solutions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am.

The winding, challenging Windaroo Lakes layout south of Brisbane provided a stern test for the field of 58 players, drizzly conditions only adding to the challenge.

Didone was out in the morning wave and was the first to post 5-under 67, starting his round with seven straight pars before peeling off four straight birdies from the 10th hole to surge up the leaderboard.

“Started off a little slow, parred my first seven holes and then holed a nice long putt on my 10th hole to get me going,” said Didone, pictured left-to-right with sponsor Rob Bruhl from TruHealth Solutions, Hart and Windaroo Lakes Head Professional, Tanner Jackson.

“I went on a bit of a run from there with four birdies in a row.

“Few tough holes to finish but not bogeys today which was really good.”

It was a score that looked like it would hold up for the entirety afternoon until Hart stepped forward.

Having started from the 14th tee, Hart was 2-under and back in the pack with three holes to play.

A birdie at the par-3 11th bridged the gap somewhat but he arrived at the par-5 13th needing an eagle to match Didone’s 67.

“Needed a score on the final hole to win and I managed to do that, so really happy,” said Hart, a winner at Pioneer Valley earlier in the season and runner-up recently at both Grafton and Ocean Shores.

“I hit the ball pretty well but there are a few short game things that I would like to work on. Overall really happy.”

Brett Rankin and Jake McLeod continued their recent good form to earn a share of third along with prolific SParms PGA Legends Tour winner Brad Burns at 4-under 68, Alex Edge and Mitchell Dunbar tied for sixth at 3-under 67, Dunbar’s round bolstered by a hole-in-one with 7-iron at the 151-metre 11th hole.

On Friday the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series breaks new ground with the inaugural Brisbane River Golf Club Pro-Am.

Final scores and prizemoney