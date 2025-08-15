Lamb flirts with record to share PNG Open lead - PGA of Australia

Hunter Valley cult hero Corey Lamb came within one stroke of the front nine scoring record at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club to earn a share of the lead at the halfway mark of the Kumul Minerals PNG Open.

While the routing of the golf course has changed slightly this year, Lamb’s outward nine of 7-under 30 was one shy of the tournament record of 29 set by Daniel Gale in Round 3 of his 2018 victory.

Lamb added a solitary birdie on the back nine for a round of 8-under 64, joining Queenslander Will Florimo (65) at 9-under par, one shot clear of experienced New South Welshman Lincoln Tighe (68) with Kiwi rookie Mako Thompson (69) a shot further back in fourth.

Round 2 takeaways

A late shift saw the cut fall at 4-over, 55 players moving through to the final two rounds

One stroke off the lead after Round 1, Doug Klein was struck down with influenza overnight and forced to withdraw before pegging it up in Round 2.

Local amateur Morgan Annato was the sole player from Papua New Guinea to make the cut for the second straight year



Lamb and Florimo both spent time near the pointy ends of leaderboards last summer, Lamb playing in the final group of the Ford NSW Open alongside Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert while Florimo was the 36-hole leader at the Heritage Classic in March.

Affectionately known as ‘Chops’, Lamb also had the Round 1 lead at the Victorian PGA Championship and is poised to start the new Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season in winning fashion.

“I was in this spot a few times last year, end of last season,” said Lamb. “Just try and get over the line this time.

“Just do the same thing, fairways and greens, and see what happens.”

Local amateur Morgan Annato made two birdies late in his round on Friday to ensure he made the cut at the #PNGOpen.



Local amateur Morgan Annato made two birdies late in his round on Friday to ensure he made the cut at the #PNGOpen.

It was a formula that has worked to stunning effect over the past 25 holes at Royal Port Moresby.

Three-over through 11 holes of Round 1 on Thursday, Lamb clawed his way back to 1-under by day’s end with four birdies in his final seven holes.

Starting Round 2 on the same stretch of holes, by the time Lamb headed to the 10th tee he had played his previous 16 holes in 11-under par to launch into contention.

“You’ve just really got to hit good tee shots and you can sort of get up-and-down for birdies on most of the holes,” he explained of a front nine playing almost two shots easier than the back.

“And then the two par 5s, obviously you can get to both of them in two. They’re a really good chance of making eagle, which I did on the ninth.”

In contrast, Florimo did the bulk of his best work on the back nine, making the turn in 4-under after starting from the 10th tee.

A bogey when his approach into the par-5 ninth copped a wild bounce was a sour way to finish yet he remained content with his day’s work.

“I think I hit Mars on the way through and it jumped about six foot in the air and didn’t even get to the green,” Florimo said of his bad break.

“That put a bit of a blunt on a good day, but I’ll take it. I’m more than happy with that round.”

Like Lamb, Florimo intends to draw on his near misses from last season in pursuit of a maiden win over the weekend.

“Me and my coach have been working really hard on just trying to stay a little bit more present,” said Florimo.

“I’m someone that, unlike others, if I start hitting good shots, I can switch off a little bit.

“Obviously I was hitting it good at Heritage last year and we’re really just trying to stay really present with what I’m trying to do and hopefully we can just plod along.

“There’s 36 more holes to go so there’s plenty of golf left.”

The champion in Moresby in 2019, Peter Cooke (70) is four shots back in a tie for fifth along with Gold Coast’s Jack Munro (66) with Round 1 leader Joel Mitchell (73) one of four players in a tie for seventh at 4-under.

Photo: Joel Isbister/PGA of Australia